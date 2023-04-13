Ballet flats are back in full force and like me, you probably don’t know what to make of the return of this trend. Maybe, like me, you went through a ballerina phase years ago when Amy Winehouse wore them constantly and they were her trademark? Maybe, like me, you thought you were done with them. And now you’re pondering the questions again: do I like the aggressively rounded toes and why are ballet flats uncomfortable when they seem so practical? Will there be new models in 2023 that offer more comfort? All of these questions will be answered in this article.

Ballerinas uncomfortable? Try these models

Ballet Mules: Elegant and practical, the half ballerinas are inspired by the classic model with its pointed toe, flattering profile and chic, casual bow, but in this case comfort and flexibility are paramount.

These loafers are perfect for summer and warm spring days as they are open at the back and closed at the front. Their design ensures that you will never suffer from blisters or any other discomfort while wearing them again. Also, they look very chic.

This model is the epitome of style and comfort, making it ideal for everyday city life. It’s perfect for days at the office when a smart look is a must, but also for long walks on a sunny weekend.

They come in all sorts of colors and the styling options are numerous. You can wear them with all casual outfits by pairing them with a skirt, dress, jeans, linen jumpsuit and more. Try them!

Slingback Ballerina: A slingback pump is always chic, but sometimes a heel is just too much, and that’s where these slingback ballet flats come into play. It might not be a total find, but this model is one of the best spring/summer shoes of 2023.

They feel less formal than a heeled shoe and you often have a wide variety of options, making them great for work or a wedding. They look fantastic with everything from pants to skirts to suits.

As with all essential clothing items, classic is not a euphemism for boring. One of the biggest footwear trends for 2023, the slingback ballerina proves this.

Ballett Loafer: If you want to combine the elegant sophistication and comfort of loafers with the design of ballet flats, these shoes are for you. They also have a low heel for a little extra height, which also makes them perfect for formal occasions, but where you want to be comfortable and move above all else.

Ballerinas uncomfortable? Follow these tips

Ballerinas uncomfortable – here are a few tips on how to wear them that will definitely change that.

Stick to well-made models

Flat shoes are notoriously thin, which can make them uncomfortable to walk on. So if you’re looking for some comfort, invest in a sturdy pair that will stand the test of time. Look for genuine leather with sturdy soles and supportive heels, and be prepared to spend a little more if you really want to be a master of the ballerina trend.

The shape of the toes is very important

Since there is not much space between your toes and the hem of the shoe, the shape of the toes is what matters most when it comes to flat ballet flats. If you opt for a pointed shoe, your feet will look longer, but you risk having a slightly “hocked” look. However, if you are rather petite, you can definitely manage it. If you are taller or have larger feet, it is better to stick to a round toe. You will also be able to walk much more comfortably in this model.

Ballerinas uncomfortable? Combine with thick socks

Unless you opt for a pair of slingbacks or mules, socks are essential to feel comfortable in ballet flats. Your feet can’t breathe in these closed-toe shoes, so you’re more likely to suffer from smelly feet and sweat that can’t dry properly. Look for invisible socks or insoles that don’t show on the sides. Or if you’re a little braver, grab a pair of chunky socks and pair them with a skirt. This is one of the fashion trends of 2023 and a current and more comfortable way to wear your ballet flats. In this way you also protect your feet from wounds.

