The robberies and thefts that took place in recent days in the Reina Mora, Entre Cerros, Villa Lago Gutiérrez and Lomas de Cauquén neighborhoods worry the inhabitants of that area in the south of Bariloche. That’s why, a group of neighbors came out this wednesday afternoon to claim national route 40 for security.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The protest included intermittent cuts to the national highway, which caused lines of various vehicles and transport to form on either side of the demonstration by the residents.

Municipal and police traffic personnel collaborated with the prevention operation on the route, to avoid road incidents because At the time of the protest, vehicular traffic was intense in that sector.

“For several years we have been living with insecurity in the Villa Lago Gutiérrez, Reina Mora, Entre Cerros and Lomas de Cauquenes neighborhoods,” explained Gaspar Fernández, who mobilized his neighbors to make the claim visible.

He said that not even the people who live in the Arelauquen private neighborhood are spared from robberies, where there were four events in the last days, as commented in the area. Fernández affirmed that they were informed by the same residents of the affected neighborhoods due to the wave of robberies that there were 7 events in the last days.

modality of the robberies

He said that thieves enter homes, generally, chen the residents are away at their jobs and the homes are uninhabited. Also, they robbed houses that are under construction.

He recounted that they entered a house and since the alarm was activated they left. They were hooded from what they found out. Fernández indicated that the unusual thing is that an hour later they robbed another house, located around the corner from the first address where they had tried to enter.

He assured that the perpetrators of the robberies act aggressively because “they enter houses and break everything#. “In one of the robberies, they gave the dog a shovel and left it lying in the patio from the blows,” he said.

regretted that there is very little police presence. Patrol patrols are hardly seen in the neighborhoods affected by the string of robberies. He explained that they call 911 but it takes about 40 minutes to get to the neighborhood.

He commented that the personnel who are in the police post on National Route 40 do not intervene. “They explain to us that they do not have jurisdiction and that it is up to us to file a complaint at police station 27,” said Fernández.

He was of the opinion that on several occasions they raised the issue with some of the commissioners who have the 27th police station under their command, but the explanations always go through the lack of personnel and patrolmen.

Said the feeling of some residents is that sometimes it seems like a liberated area due to the lack of police presence. He regretted that there are several people who decided to move from Buenos Aires and settle in Bariloche, tired of the wave of robberies and crimes in the largest city in the country, but in this city they face a similar problem.

More police presence

Fernández summarized that the claim of the neighbors is for the officials in charge of the Security service to give answers. That have a greater presence of police personnel on the streets of the neighborhoods and that they leave mobile in the area.

He regretted that it is not the first time that they have been forced to call themselves to claim on the route. He stressed that on previous occasions the protests had an echo among the police authorities, but the responses lasted one or two months. “Then the same problems come back: there is no gasoline for the patrol cars and there are no personnel,” said Fernández, who is a neighbor of Reina Mora.



