Friday 15 – Saturday 16 September 2023: G77 + China summit

Friday 15 and Saturday 16 September will be held in Cuba, Havana, the G77 summit. China will also be present at the meeting, which does not consider itself a member even though it has been and has actively financed it since 1994. Hence the official denomination: G77 + China.

The group is an intergovernmental organization of the United Nations created in 1964 by seventy-seven non-aligned countries for coordinate the actions of developing countries, supporting the end of aparthied, global disarmament and ideas related to the “New International Economic Order”. The meeting was convened by the rotating presidency, Cuba, and will focus on the “current development challenges: role of science, technology and innovation“.

The president of the group, the Cuban Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, also participated in the BRICS summit at the end of August.

Cover photo EPA/ABI

