Friuli-Venezia Giulia electionsFedriga confirmed as President

Fedriga, candidate from the centre-right, is confirmed as President of the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region. When 274 sections out of 1360 remain to be scrutinized, Fedriga’s advantage at 63.99% is unbridgeable. Followed by Moretuzzo (centre-left-M5s) with 28.62%, Tripoli (Together free) with 4.68%, Maran (Azione-Iv-Piu’ Europa) with 2.71%.

Friuli-Venezia Giulia elections, Fedriga: happy with my list but also with Lega and Fdi

“A result beyond all expectations, I am obviously very happy with the ‘Fedriga Presidente’ list, just as I am happy with the result of the League, even the one above expectations, and also of the Brothers of Italy, which has grown a lot compared to 2018”. These are the first statements by Massimiliano Fedriga, reconfirmed president of the Friuli Venice Julia.

“My first commitment? To continue the work done up to now. As I said during the electoral campaign, I don’t promise amazing things, but he specified – the daily commitment to face the problems and give a perspective to this Region as we have tried to do in these five years. Not measures that look at the short-term consensus, but have a slightly wider scope. Obviously then I hope to always make the best choices”. “I am happy with this reconfirmation – he repeated – with numbers that are very clear. Obviously I thank you for the trust. This broad trust on the part of the citizens of this Region fills me with responsibility. The commitment I make – he concluded – is ‘ try to do my best not to disappoint expectations, because I realize the trust that citizens have given me”.

Friuli-Venezia Giulia elections, Salvini: “Third victory for the center-right after Lazio-Lombardy”

“And after the victories at the beginning of 2023 in Lombardy and Lazio, today comes the third! Thank you Friuli Venezia Giulia”. So the Northern League secretary Matteo Salvini on social media, where he posts a photo with Massimiliano Fedriga.

Friuli-Venezia Giulia elections, Meloni: “Never considered the defeat of Fedriga”

“I would say that Massimiliano Fedriga has worked very well in recent years. I have never considered the possibility of a defeat.” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this when commenting on the exit polls on the vote for the renewal of the presidency of Friuli Venezia Giulia on the sidelines of her visit to Vinitaly in Verona.

