From the analysis of cell phone data, this is how Italians move

Study the habits Of mobility of Italians and tell the life of the stations thanks to the use of data from mobile phones. A joint work of the State Railways group e Vodafone Business it made it possible to analyze mobility within the Italian territory through Sims, the FS platform of Geospatial data intelligence which also uses Big telephone data.

L’objective is to monitor the evolution and needs of the transport sector, to better plan the investments in infrastructure it’s us transport services. Part of the data collected and the analyzes carried out were published in the Observatory on passenger and freight mobility trends (1st quarter 2023) of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport in May 2023. Theheterogeneity on a territorial basis.

The differences between regions

Provinces that are not regional capitals sometimes have higher mobility rates than the others, perhaps due to the fewer opportunities present in the territories and the consequent and necessary medium and long-distance daily trips. In terms of distances travelled, for example, users who they live in Basilicata and in the regions of central Italy bordering the Adriatic (with the exception of Puglia) and are characterized by a greater number of kilometers traveled per day.

The elaborations on the transport customs of the Italians were conducted by FS Research Centre, the FS Italiane group’s highly skilled center for the development of studies and research on mobility, with the support of Vodafone Business and the innovative start-up Motion Analytica. The technology used is that of Vodafone Analyticswhich collects data from the mobile network in real time – non-personal and anonymised in full compliance with privacy legislation – guaranteeing very precise temporal and spatial information.

This unprecedented approach to to map the mobility of people for different modes of transport is based on data generated by the Vodafone network through the analysis of approximately 23 million SIM cards, 200 thousand telephone cells located throughout the country and 30 billion daily positions referenced in the domain of time and space reported at total presences in Italy through statistical techniques.

The analysis of the aggregate results, conducted by FS Research Center on a national scale, shows that in the last year the Italians who moved every day were over 35 million on working days (about 77% of the reference population) and almost 34 million on public holidays (74% of the reference population).

The movements

Each traveler performed on average two and a half trips a day (indicatively, a primary round trip and a further trip in some cases), for a total distance traveled of approx 47 km per day on weekdays and over 50 km on holidays. The surveys are real-time compared to the previous month and this also makes it possible to analyze seasonal variations in mobility behaviour.

Thanks to the analysis of telephone data, the FS Research Center also produces a study every month which – also taking into account travelers who enter our country with foreign SIMs – analyzes attendance at three important stations on the national railway network: Roma Termini, milan Central e Central Naples.

From the data relating to the month of April, it emerges, for example, that 8.9 million people passed through the Roma Termini station, while 7.3 million in Milano Centrale and 5.5 million in Naples. For these stations, an in-depth analysis is elaborated provenance and destination of the people, the type of train used (if traveller) and the time spent inside the station. The type of movement is also detected, i.e. whether it is occasional or not. (Ticker)

