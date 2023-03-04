Maschio Gaspardo has been in Romania for 20 years

He chose Romania 20 years ago to build a plant mainly dedicated to the production of tillage and haymaking machines. Maschio Gaspardo, the company in the province of Padua specialized in agricultural machinery he had understood before others the strong vocation for the primary sector that the country had, with a cultivated area of ​​about 15 million hectares with a strategic position for the Balkan area and Eastern Europe.

The founder of the company, Egidio Maschio, decided to locate the factory in the county of Arad, near the highway which connects Romania to the rest of Europe and in a strategic area from a logistical point of view, with an important industrial district such as that of the city of Arad with a tradition in light and heavy carpentry.

In twenty years the company has had a path of strong development from an organisational, productive and commercial point of view, and Maschio Gaspardo has become the first agricultural builder in Romania. Today the production plant, which is spread over a covered area of ​​26,000 square meters, it has a workforce of 500 employees and a total turnover in 2022 that exceeds 80 million euros with an increase of 35% compared to the previous year.

The start-up of the plant and the development of the commercial network were followed from the outset by Mirco Maschio as director of Maschio Gaspardo Romania, supported by a team of Italian managers. The activities carried out today within the plant go from machine design, laser cutting and sheet metal bending, welding, machining, painting and assembly to marketing and after-sales. It is a very integrated company from a production point of view, with a high level of automation through the use of welding robots and manipulators and machines with a high technological content.

Investments made

One of the most important investments was that of the powder technology painting plant, which allows us to guarantee the highest quality standards in the finishing of the products. The production, which initially focused on passive machines for cultivation of the soil such as subsoilers for deep tillage, disks and cultivators for superficial tillage, to which were added plows and machines for cutting and haymaking management. In 2022, total production stood at 5,500 pieces of equipment.

“I had the pleasure of following the start-up and development of this production site – says Mirco Maschio, president of Maschio Gaspardo -. It is with great satisfaction that today we celebrate 20 years of Maschio Gaspardo Romania which has become one of the most advanced agricultural machinery production plants in Eastern Europe”.

“We are proud to be able to make use of this important production plant – continues Andrea Maschio, president of Maschio Holding – which has achieved the highest quality production standards capable of to build large machines for farms more advanced up to 12 meters wide. The innovation and renewal of the plants are necessary to be present on the market with cutting-edge structures to meet the needs of our customers around the world“.