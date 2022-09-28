Home Business FS Italiane: improvement of all margins in the first half of the year thanks to the strong recovery in the volumes of passengers transported
Business

FS Italiane: improvement of all margins in the first half of the year thanks to the strong recovery in the volumes of passengers transported

by admin

The results for the first half of 2022 of the FS Italiane Group show a clear improvement in all margins compared to the same period of last year, driven in particular by the strong recovery in the volumes of passengers transported, despite the context of great uncertainty and worsening prospects global economic conditions mainly due to the conflict in Ukraine and the critical issues relating to the cost / availability of energy and raw materials, which had its effects since the first part of the year. Again, the geo-political effects on the supply chain and expensive materials have led to a shift in the infrastructure investment program which therefore reflects a decrease compared to the forecasts and final figures for 2021, largely recovered at the end of the year.

In detail, operating revenues amounted to € 6.1 billion (+ 16%), due to the general recovery in mobility).

Ebitda amounted to 909 million (+ 142%) due to the general recovery in mobility, despite the difficulties associated with the global geo-political structure.

The net result for the period was +47 million (+ 111% compared to the first half of 2021 which had produced a loss of -438 million).

Finally, the Net Financial Position is expressed in 10 billion (8.9 billion at the end of 2021).

See also  New Year's Eve dinner, the Covid effect freezes the sparkling wine market

You may also like

13 Xiangcheng does not deceive me! Intel’s 13th-generation...

UniCredit, Orcel on the Meloni government: ‘exaggerated markets...

Is Moore’s Law dead? Why do chip giants...

Soaring BTP yields make the yields of Enel...

Apple removes Russia’s largest social network VKontakte from...

Netizens transform Apple Watch Ultra: remove orange spray...

Ftse Mib limits the damage by going up...

The central bank’s voice: Don’t bet on the...

Donnarumma (Terna) indicates the monstrous collapse of the...

[视频]Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8 Extreme Violence...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy