The results for the first half of 2022 of the FS Italiane Group show a clear improvement in all margins compared to the same period of last year, driven in particular by the strong recovery in the volumes of passengers transported, despite the context of great uncertainty and worsening prospects global economic conditions mainly due to the conflict in Ukraine and the critical issues relating to the cost / availability of energy and raw materials, which had its effects since the first part of the year. Again, the geo-political effects on the supply chain and expensive materials have led to a shift in the infrastructure investment program which therefore reflects a decrease compared to the forecasts and final figures for 2021, largely recovered at the end of the year.

In detail, operating revenues amounted to € 6.1 billion (+ 16%), due to the general recovery in mobility).

Ebitda amounted to 909 million (+ 142%) due to the general recovery in mobility, despite the difficulties associated with the global geo-political structure.

The net result for the period was +47 million (+ 111% compared to the first half of 2021 which had produced a loss of -438 million).

Finally, the Net Financial Position is expressed in 10 billion (8.9 billion at the end of 2021).