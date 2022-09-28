Donald Trump has always nicknamed him “sleepy Joe“, Or” Joe the Asleep “. But Americans also appreciate the president of the United States for the more human side of him. Joe Biden is once again the center of media attention for a gaffe. This time the White House tenant asked, in a speech at a conference on obesity and food insecurity, where was Jackie Walorski, a Republican congressman from Indiana who died last August in a car accident. “Jackie, where are you? Where is Jackie? », Said the president, astonished the people present in the room.

Walorski was very busy fighting malnutrition: Republican congresswoman from Indiana, she tragically died in a car accident last month. Biden was aware of her disappearance, as the White House issued a note on the day of the incident that the president was “shocked and saddened” by her sudden death. Biden “was thinking intensely about her” at the time, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, trying to justify the president, but to no avail.

Biden is not uncommon to fall into faux pas. During a press conference in July, in which he announced the signing of an executive order in support of the right to abortion, he also read the ‘suggestion’ that his collaborators had written about the ‘hunchback’ to make his statements more effective: “End of quotation, repeat the sentence.” The hilarity was unleashed on social media, where the billionaire Elon Musk (“whoever controls the hunchback is the real president!”, He wrote) and the Republican strategic consultant Greg Price compared him to the character of the journalist Ron Burgundy, played by Will Farrell in the movie ‘Anchorman’, who could not deviate from the prepared and hunchbacked speech, despite grammatical errors and meaningless sentences.

And again: last June, during the final press conference of the NATO summit, instead of naming Sweden, he spoke of Switzerland, and then corrected himself and admitted: “I am so anxious to further enlarge the Alliance that I was wrong”.

It also happened that, upon his arrival in Kentucky, as soon as he got off the steps of the Marine One presidential helicopter, the 79-year-old head of the White House struggled to put on his jacket, he had his wife Jill help him to put on a sleeve correctly but he lost their sunglasses, which fell to the ground. Also in this case the video of the “oversight” had made the rounds of the network.