



Sina Technology News on the afternoon of August 9, Fulian Industrial announced that in the first half of the year, the company’s operating income was 225.26 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 14.91%; the net profit attributable to the parent in the first half of the year was 6.872 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 2.16%. In terms of cloud computing business, during the reporting period, the total operating income was 99.678 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 21.07%. The communication and mobile network equipment business segment achieved operating income of 124.539 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.49%. The company’s industrial Internet business continued to maintain rapid growth. In the first half of the year, it achieved a total operating income of 435 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 17.26%. Semiconductors, new energy vehicles, automation and robots are the company’s current focus areas.



