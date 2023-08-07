Gansu Province Announces Second Batch of Time-Honored Brands, Including Four Companies in Lanzhou City

The second batch of “Gansu Time-honored Brands” list announced four companies in Lanzhou City on the list

Lanzhou, China – In a bid to promote the protection and development of time-honored brands in Gansu Province, the Gansu Provincial Department of Commerce recently announced the second batch of “Gansu Time-honored Brands” list. The list includes 18 companies, with four companies based in Lanzhou City.

The Provincial Department of Commerce organized the declaration and identification process for the selection of the “Gansu Time-honored Brands”. The selection process involved self-declaration by enterprises, recommendation and selection by city and prefecture, joint review by departments, comprehensive review by experts, conference research, and social publicity.

Among the companies recognized as the second batch of “Gansu Time-honored Brands” are Gansu Hongchuan Wine Industry Co., Ltd. and Tianshui Feitian Carved Lacquer Craft Furniture Co., Ltd. These companies have demonstrated their commitment to preserving traditional craftsmanship and have made significant contributions to the local culture and economy.

In addition, Lanzhou Yuebinlou Catering and Entertainment Co., Ltd., Lanzhou Chenzuolin Chenji Catering Service Co., Ltd., Lanzhou Mayoubu Brand Operation Management Co., Ltd., and Lanzhou Keda Optical Co., Ltd. have also been included in the prestigious list.

The announcement of the second batch of “Gansu Time-honored Brands” is seen as a significant milestone in the province’s efforts to protect and promote traditional heritage. This recognition will provide a platform for these companies to showcase their products and services, both locally and nationally.

Moving forward, the business departments across the province aim to collaborate with relevant departments in formulating policies and measures to enhance support for “Gansu Time-honored Brands”. These measures will be aligned with national and provincial requirements, with a focus on fostering Gansu’s traditional culture, folk culture, and regional culture.

The aim is to encourage enterprises to create products, services, and skills that embody the unique characteristics of Gansu. Additionally, the province will promote innovation in various aspects of production, marketing, and adapt to technological changes and industry progress.

Major festivals and important exhibitions will serve as platforms to organize time-honored enterprises and strengthen brand promotion. This will facilitate deeper exchanges and cooperation between businesses in order to effectively serve the public, meet consumer demand, and drive economic development.

With these initiatives in place, Gansu Province aims to achieve high-quality development and further elevate the status of its time-honored brands, playing a vital role in the economic growth and cultural preservation of the province.

Zheng Lijun, an all-media reporter from Lanzhou Daily, contributed to this report.

