The Federal Network Agency and the Federal Government have repeatedly asked consumers to save energy. An evaluation by the Berlin-Brandenburg network company, which is available to rbb, shows that the appeals seem to have been fruitful.

Gas consumption in Berlin and Brandenburg fell by around ten percent last year. This was announced by the network company Berlin-Brandenburg (NBB) rbb | 24 on Tuesday.

According to this, Berlin customers purchased 9.7 percent less gas in 2022 than in 2021. At that time gas consumption was 12,986 GWh, in the past year it was 1,257 GWh less (11,729).

In the Brandenburg network area of ​​​​the NBB, gas consumption by consumers last year even fell by 10.5 percent compared to the previous year. A consumption of 4,862 GWh in 2021 faces 4,351 GWh in 2022 – that is 511 GWh less. The values ​​given here have already been adjusted for temperature.

Not only private households, but also gas stations, commercial and service companies are calculated for the data of the NBB – in Berlin also the lighting. At the end of last year, 772,117 gas meters were installed in the entire grid area.