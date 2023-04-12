The Federal Network Agency and the Federal Government have repeatedly asked consumers to save energy. An evaluation by the Berlin-Brandenburg network company, which is available to rbb, shows that the appeals seem to have been fruitful.
Gas consumption in Berlin and Brandenburg fell by around ten percent last year. This was announced by the network company Berlin-Brandenburg (NBB) rbb | 24 on Tuesday.
According to this, Berlin customers purchased 9.7 percent less gas in 2022 than in 2021. At that time gas consumption was 12,986 GWh, in the past year it was 1,257 GWh less (11,729).
In the Brandenburg network area of the NBB, gas consumption by consumers last year even fell by 10.5 percent compared to the previous year. A consumption of 4,862 GWh in 2021 faces 4,351 GWh in 2022 – that is 511 GWh less. The values given here have already been adjusted for temperature.
Not only private households, but also gas stations, commercial and service companies are calculated for the data of the NBB – in Berlin also the lighting. At the end of last year, 772,117 gas meters were installed in the entire grid area.
According to an evaluation by the comparison portal Check24, which was published on Tuesday, households in Germany consumed around 21 percent less gas and around 12 percent less electricity in 2022 than in 2021. This means that gas consumption is around 15,400 kilowatt hours a year and electricity consumption is around 2,800 kilowatt hours decreased in the year.
However, these data are not representative. They are based on an evaluation of the electricity and gas contracts concluded via Check24 in 2022 and the consumption values voluntarily provided by customers. Check24 did not give the exact number of evaluated contracts, but it was in the six-digit range for both electricity and gas, said a spokeswoman for the comparison portal. The Berliners would have used almost 25 percent less gas and customers in Brandenburg 13 percent less.
