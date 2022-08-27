Turn on the radiators a week later, turn them off a week earlier. In homes, in offices. To save energy, reduce consumption and, in turn, spending. The countermeasure appears among those that the government is studying in an energy saving plan consisting of different scenarios. If implemented, it would postpone the ignition by a week, which in the various areas of Italy is scanned between 15 October and 1 December. For private individuals, as already for the public, the lowering of at least one degree (from 20 to 19 degrees) of temperatures, with the indication to keep the heaters on one hour less a day. An indication of a reduction in the use of radiators also emerged in the consumption indications for the next thermal year, which the Single Buyer is sending to operators on the basis of an algorithm ofHe is nurturing: they indicate for October consumption of methane in line with the current ones, therefore little influenced by the usual ignition of the heating.

Gas, in the plan for the winter heating down and off for an hour. But Cingolani: “Without the regasification plant it will be an emergency” by Serenella Mattera July 27, 2022



A basic principle, also confirmed at Palazzo Chigi, seems to inspire the energy saving plan that the minister works on Roberto Cingolani: try to avoid rationing of industrial activities. The idea is to detail a series of “non-prescriptive” actions, to be modulated according to the scenarios, up to the more catastrophic one of the interruption of supplies from Russia. It should therefore be recommended – not imposed – the drop in temperature in homes. While companies, in the various sectors, were asked to evaluate only in advance limitations on consumption, shifts and temporary stops of production.

Meanwhile, the price of gas flies over 340 euros and stands a breath below 339 euros. The alarm concerns the whole of Europe and pushes the Czech Republic, the current president of the EU, to announce one by mid-September extraordinary meeting of energy ministers “to discuss specific emergency measures”.

Gas, a cap on record prices, the latest EU challenge to Putin by Luca Pagni 29 August 2022



From the stages of the Italian election campaign, the parties are calling for the EU gas ceiling and the decoupling of energy prices, proposed by Mario Draghi. But they are also asking for aid for families and businesses. Matteo Salvini, which would like 30 billion, assumes in agreement with the EU also the possibility of creating more debt, a budget gap. Immediately, he invokes Giorgia Melonithe government cuts “all state burdens to reduce bills by 30% without deviation”. Enrico Letta he asks for “an immediate ceiling on the price of electricity and a doubling of the tax credit for energy”.

Silvio Berlusconi, after contacts with Palazzo Chigi, he is sure that a new Aid decree is imminent. An evaluation is underway, they call for caution from the presidency, and it is not certain that a decree will arrive in the CDM as early as next week. For sure, second Luigi Di Maio, it will be “massive”. In fact, resources were being sought for measures similar in scope to the August decree, which had put over 10 billion on bills. But the crux is to find them without deviation: it is hoped to collect something from extra-profits, after the August squeeze, but the funds should derive above all from tax collections beyond expectations, with a deficit / GDP ratio lower than the estimated one. Among the measures under study: energy packages at a controlled price, extension of tax credits for businesses, cig for energy-intensive companies, new discounts on gasoline.