[ 互联网行业工作强度大、技术迭代快，年龄焦虑尤为突出。去年，脉脉数据研究院对大型互联网科技企业员工的平均年龄进行了统计。结果显示，这些公司员工平均年龄分布在27岁到33岁之间。 ]

The “35-year-old phenomenon” has been the focus of attention in the workplace in recent years. From the perspective of various industries, what is the proportion of employees under the age of 35?

The “China Population Census Yearbook-2020″ recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics disclosed in detail the sub-item data of the seventh population census. Among them, in the fourth volume of the long table data “employment”, there is the age distribution of the employed population in each major industry and sub-sector. Based on this, the first financial reporter sorted out the proportion of employees under the age of 35 in various industries and sub-sectors and found that as of 2020, the proportion of the employed population in my country under the age of 35 accounted for 32.9%.

In terms of different industries, the information transmission, software and information technology service industry accounted for the highest proportion, reaching 64.6%, of which the Internet and related services in the sub-industry were as high as 70.4%; 49.2% of the employees in the financial industry were younger than 35 years old. In contrast, the major industries with a small proportion of employees under the age of 35 include agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry, and fishery; water conservancy, environment and public facility management; mining; construction, etc.

According to the yearbook description, the seventh national population census uses two types of census forms: long and short. The short form of the census includes items that reflect the basic conditions of the population, which are to be filled in by all households (excluding Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan residents and foreigners); Select 10% of all households (excluding Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan residents and foreigners) to fill in the report. Since the long form of the census is sampled and registered by household, there will be slight differences in the sampling ratio of the total population and various demographic data.

Age anxiety in the Internet industry is prominent

From the perspective of the proportion of employees under the age of 35, the information transmission, software and information technology service industry, culture, sports and entertainment industry, scientific research and technical service industry all exceeded 50%, and the financial industry accounted for 49.2%. . Among these four industries, information transmission, software and information technology services, scientific research and technical services, and finance have been the three highest-income industries in my country for many years.

According to the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics in May this year, the three industries with the highest average annual salary of employees in urban non-private units are the information transmission, software and information technology service industry with 201,506 yuan, the scientific research and technical service industry with 151,776 yuan, and the financial industry. 150,843 yuan, respectively 1.89 times, 1.42 times and 1.41 times the national average.

Ding Changfa, an associate professor of the Department of Economics at Xiamen University, analyzed Yicai.com. On the one hand, with the expansion and popularization of higher education, people under the age of 35 have a relatively high level of education. On the other hand, industries such as the Internet, software services, finance, technology R&D, and technical services have relatively high income levels. The rapid development of the industry requires a large number of groups with high scientific and cultural quality, so these industries recruit a large number of young people.

Among them, the general industry of information transmission, software and information technology services includes three sub-sectors of telecommunications, radio and television and satellite transmission services, Internet and related services, and software and information technology services. Telecommunications, radio and television and satellite transmission services include basic operators and state-owned enterprises such as mobile, telecommunications, radio and television, and China Unicom. 35-year-old employees in this sub-sector account for 47.6%. In contrast, the two sub-sectors of the Internet and related services, software and information technology services cover what we call the Internet “big factories”, and the proportion of employees under the age of 35 in these two sub-sectors has reached 70.4% and 69.1%.

However, the Internet industry has high workload and rapid technological iteration, and age anxiety is particularly prominent. Last year, the Maimai Data Research Institute conducted statistics on the average age of employees of large Internet technology companies. The results showed that the average age of employees in these companies was between 27 and 33 years old. How to capture young user groups and how to achieve rejuvenation of talents is the pursuit of Internet companies. In 2020, the boss of an Internet giant that had been listed for 20 years said that the average age of the company’s employees has remained within 29 years old.

Another higher-income industry, finance, has 49.2 percent of employees under the age of 35. The financial industry includes monetary financial services, capital market services and insurance. Among them, the proportion of employees under the age of 35 in the capital market service industry reached 52.6%. Ding Changfa said that securities, public offerings, private placements, and trusts in the financial industry have high incomes, more overtime, and relatively large liquidity, and most of them are young people. Only 13% of the employed population under the age of 35 is in agriculture In contrast, there are 4 industries where employees under the age of 35 account for less than 30%, namely agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry, fishery, water conservancy, environment and public facility management, mining and construction. Ding Changfa said that, on the whole, these industries are more difficult, their incomes are lower, and they are less attractive to young people. Among them, only 13.6% were employed in agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery under the age of 35. Among them, among the sub-sectors, agriculture accounts for only 13%. From the perspective of the employment proportion of the 20 major industries, agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry, and fishery are the only major industries that account for more than 20%, accounting for 20.6%. That is to say, agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery are the industries with the largest employed population and the oldest practitioners. "Most of the people who farm here are people over 55 years old, and very few young people can farm," said Mr. Chen from Longmen Town, Anxi County, Fujian Province. Zou Jintai, a researcher at the Rural Economics Research Institute of Hubei Academy of Social Sciences, analyzed Yicai.com that with the improvement of urbanization in recent years, a large number of young rural laborers have flowed into cities. Overall, the comparative benefits of agriculture are relatively low. At present, only a small number of young people in rural areas are engaged in agriculture. Some of them are business owners who have made money in recent years to invest in agricultural operations. They will recruit some young people and college students, but the number of these people is relatively small. Some of them are college students from agriculture-related colleges, such as those who study fruit and vegetable planting and animal husbandry. They carry out farming with relatively modern concepts and go back to the countryside to do large-scale farming and planting, and they don’t need too many people. There is also a part of the rural revitalization and new rural construction process, some talented people who work outside come back, but in general there are not many. Agriculture is the foundation of national economic and social development. How to solve the problem of “who will farm” in the future? Zou Jintai said that on the one hand, agricultural products are products with relatively low consumption elasticity. Too much will hurt farmers, and too little will affect food security. From the perspective of food security, we should give strong support to agriculture as a national security industry. On the other hand, from the perspective of agricultural practitioners and business operators, there is still a relatively large opportunity and space for agricultural development in the future. Zou Jintai said that in the past, the comparative efficiency of agriculture under the relatively traditional business model was relatively low. In the future, people who have mastered modern technology and business philosophy should be encouraged to join agriculture. With the application of modern technology, agriculture will also produce better benefits, especially with the investment and support of the state in agriculture, there is still a lot of room for it. Zou Jintai said that in the future, the proportion of people directly engaged in agricultural production in the employed population will decrease, but the number of people who provide services for agricultural production may increase. In the future, the government should give more support to agricultural development in terms of seed industry, technology, market information, logistics, etc., so as to effectively reduce production costs and improve production efficiency. After agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery, the proportion of employees under the age of 35 in water conservancy, environment and public facility management is only 17.6%, that of mining is 25.7%, and that of construction is 27.8%. It is worth noting that among the 20 major industries, 4 industries account for more than 10% of the employed population, namely agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry, fishery, manufacturing, wholesale and retail, and construction. Among them, the construction industry accounted for 11.3%. It can be said that the construction industry is not only a large-scale agriculture, but also another industry with a large employed population and an older age. Data from the Hohhot Survey Team of Inner Mongolia of the National Bureau of Statistics shows that the traditional construction industry practitioners are more concentrated in the elderly migrant workers. Among them, 15.0% of the groups under 30 years old are engaged in construction and decoration, while those over 50 years old account for 15.0%. The ratio was 42.7%. According to statistics, the average age of front-line workers in the construction industry was 33.2 years old in 2007 and 43.1 years old in 2017, an increase of 10 years on average in 10 years. Manufacturing employment accounts for 18.1% of the total employment population, second only to agriculture. The proportion of employed persons under the age of 35 in the manufacturing industry reached 38.3%, 5.4 percentage points higher than the national average. However, there are large differences in various sub-sectors within the manufacturing industry. The proportion of employees under the age of 35 in the computer, communication and other electronic equipment manufacturing industries is the highest among the manufacturing sub-sectors, reaching 62%, the proportion of electrical machinery and equipment manufacturing also reaches 47%, and the automobile manufacturing industry is 47%. 46.9%, and 45% in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry. On the whole, some industries with high technology content account for a higher proportion of the population under the age of 35. In contrast, the agricultural and sideline food processing industry, which is highly related to large-scale agriculture, accounted for only 24%, and the wood processing and wood, bamboo, rattan, palm, and grass product industries accounted for only 22.6%. In addition, the comprehensive utilization of waste resources accounted for only 18.8%, and the tobacco product industry accounted for 24.7%.

