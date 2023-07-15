Gates, Bezos, Zuckerberg, and Musk: A Clash of Titans in Tech Fighter Turbo

Title: Tech Fighter Turbo: Online Game Brings Zuckerberg-Musk Feud to Life

Subtitle: Gates and Bezos also appear in the game

A highly anticipated video game, Tech Fighter Turbo, has been announced that will allow gamers to witness the intense rivalry between Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, and Elon Musk, the mastermind behind Tesla and Twitter, in digital combat. The game, reminiscent of the classic Street Fighter, has attracted significant attention on social media.

In addition to pitting Zuckerberg against Musk, the game also features other prominent tech industry figures such as Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, and Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon. The inclusion of these influential personalities further adds to the excitement surrounding Tech Fighter Turbo.

The game not only offers thrilling fight scenarios but also incorporates interesting references. For instance, it features the famous Roman Colosseum, a location that Musk himself has mentioned as a possible venue for his showdown with Zuckerberg. Furthermore, the game makes mentions of Mars, undoubtedly alluding to Musk’s ambitious plans of establishing a human settlement on the red planet through SpaceX.

Tech Fighter Turbo goes beyond just showcasing the rivalry between Zuckerberg and Musk. Players can also deploy special powers related to each of the CEO’s respective endeavors. These include Meta’s Oculus virtual reality viewers and Tesla’s proposed Hyperloop train system.

The video promoting the game was created and published by Dick Soup, who cleverly unveiled it as an advertisement for the video game. The video quickly went viral on social media platforms, raising excitement and speculation about the potential release of the game.

The roots of this digital duel can be traced back to a tweet by Musk, in which he openly challenged Meta’s CEO to face him in a confrontation. Zuckerberg cheekily replied, asking Musk to send him the location. Since then, rumors and conjecture have flourished about the possibility of a face-to-face battle between the two tech moguls.

The anticipation only grew when Zuckerberg was seen training in jiu-jitsu and photographed alongside UFC fighters, mirroring similar actions taken by Musk. However, the fight between the two businessmen has played out mainly in the virtual realm, with both engaging in a war of words on social media platforms.

The feud escalated when Zuckerberg unveiled his new social network, Threads, resulting in Musk’s lawyer accusing Meta of plagiarism. The rivalry intensified further as Musk openly insulted Zuckerberg and took measures to limit the visibility of Threads links on Twitter, making it harder to find content related to Meta’s new competition.

While the ongoing battle between the two CEOs has captivated the public, it is worth noting that Musk has continually surpassed Zuckerberg in terms of wealth. According to Forbes, Musk’s fortune currently stands at a staggering $246 billion, more than double that of Zuckerberg’s $103 billion. Nevertheless, Zuckerberg has seen remarkable growth in his wealth, with a 137% increase between January and July 2023 alone, compared to Musk’s 68% increase.

As the virtual clash between Zuckerberg and Musk unfolds, gaming enthusiasts eagerly await the launch of Tech Fighter Turbo. The popularity and intrigue surrounding this game may pave the way for future releases that bring ongoing real-world rivalries into the virtual realm.