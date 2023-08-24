General Vannacci in La Piazza. Guest of Affaritaliani.it in Ceglie

La Piazza, a new guest is added to the program: it is Roberto Vannacci, general of the Italian Army currently transferred to the Operational Land Forces Command and author of the book “Il Mondo al reverse”

A few days before the beginning of “La Piazza”, the political event of Affaritaliani now in its sixth edition, a new guest is added to the program: it is Roberto Vannaccigeneral of the Italian Army currently transferred to the Land Operational Forces Command and author of the book “Il Mondo al reverse”, a text which, due to the positions it expresses, has been at the center of the political debate in recent days.

Vannacci will take the stage of Ceglie Messapica Sunday 27 August, opening the evening which sees, among other guests, Deputy Prime Ministers Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani – respectively Minister of Infrastructure and Transport and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation – and the Minister for European Affairs, the South, Cohesion Policies and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, Raffaele Fitto.

The other guests who will take turns are Claudio Durigon, undersecretary of state at the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies; Antonio Misiani, Democratic Party; Stefano Patuanelli, 5 Star Movement; Cateno De Luca, Leader of the South calls North and Mayor of Taormina; Carlo Calenda, Action; Matteo Zoppas, President of the ICE Agency; Stefano Bisi, journalist and writer and Fabrizio Cicchitto, former senator and group leader of the People of Freedom in the Chamber of Deputies.

