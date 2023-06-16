Home » Generalfinance: agreement with Banca Cassa Risparmio Savigliano
Business

Generalfinance: agreement with Banca Cassa Risparmio Savigliano

by admin
Generalfinance: agreement with Banca Cassa Risparmio Savigliano

Generalfinance, a factoring company listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, and Banca Cassa di Risparmio di Savigliano, operating in the provinces of Cuneo and Turin, have signed a four-year agreement aimed at the transfer of tax credits linked to the Superbonus, for a tax value amounting to 10 million euros.

The agreement refers to credits purchased from 1 May 2022, identified by the unique code introduced by the Revenue Agency.

Ugo Colombo, CFO of Generalfinance: “We are satisfied with this agreement – ​​for us it is the first transaction in the context of the assignment of tax credits – which allows us to optimize the use of corporate liquidity, through monthly purchases of credits, on the basis of a defined plan lasting 4 years.”

Emanuele Regis, General Manager of Banca Cassa di Risparmio di Savigliano: “We believe in the collaboration between realities of the financial sector in order to offer the widest contribution to the growth of the local economy. The agreement allows the Bank to continue to provide concrete support to the many local businesses and families in the area.”

See also  Milan closed badly: -0.8% the Ftse Mib with a thud of Stm and Stellantis

You may also like

Foreclosure: I’ve been to a few, I learned...

“Help! I lost my job, ”she teased Travaglio...

China Will Need Rate Cuts to Avoid L-Shaped...

Bundesbank economic forecast: setbacks expected for the economy

That’s why Airbnb providers pay me for my...

Stock exchange, Europe in plaster on the day...

Free cleaning of self-operated air conditioners, only replacement...

Gramegna: “Let’s discuss the Mes in a changing...

Putin wants to confiscate the assets of “naughty”...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, June 16th. Japan keeps rates...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy