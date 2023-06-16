Generalfinance: agreement with Banca Cassa Risparmio Savigliano

Generalfinance, a factoring company listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, and Banca Cassa di Risparmio di Savigliano, operating in the provinces of Cuneo and Turin, have signed a four-year agreement aimed at the transfer of tax credits linked to the Superbonus, for a tax value amounting to 10 million euros.

The agreement refers to credits purchased from 1 May 2022, identified by the unique code introduced by the Revenue Agency.

Ugo Colombo, CFO of Generalfinance: “We are satisfied with this agreement – ​​for us it is the first transaction in the context of the assignment of tax credits – which allows us to optimize the use of corporate liquidity, through monthly purchases of credits, on the basis of a defined plan lasting 4 years.”

Emanuele Regis, General Manager of Banca Cassa di Risparmio di Savigliano: “We believe in the collaboration between realities of the financial sector in order to offer the widest contribution to the growth of the local economy. The agreement allows the Bank to continue to provide concrete support to the many local businesses and families in the area.”