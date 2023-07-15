German Bundestag – Coalition and SSW want to strengthen maritime sovereignty

Berlin: (hib/EMU) Resilience and independence, competitiveness and financing, socio-ecological transformation and maritime infrastructures – these are according to the coalition factions of SPD, Bündnis 90/Die Grünen and FDP, as well as the non-attached MP Stefan Seidler (Southern Schleswig Voters’ Association, SSW) the four dimensions of Germany’s maritime sovereignty.

In an application (20/7571) the members of parliament call on the federal government, among other things, to continue to work within the European Union and NATO for increased monitoring of the critical infrastructures in the North Sea and Baltic Sea. In addition, “in view of the changed security and defense policy conditions”, the establishment of a German coast guard to complement the navy should be examined.

It is also required to further accelerate the central preliminary investigation procedure and the approval procedure for offshore wind turbines and to designate a limited number of additional areas based on the expansion targets for offshore hydrogen production of at least ten gigawatts at sea in the exclusive economic zone. This should be done taking into account nature conservation factors and the national protection goal of placing ten percent of the sea area under strict protection.

The application also calls for a binding regulation to be made with the federal states in a timely manner on the earmarked compensation of port loads, which are necessary due to current challenges such as digitization, energy transition and climate protection as well as infrastructure in need of renovation and development (e.g. quay walls). Furthermore, among other things, the waterway and shipping administration is to be strengthened and thus made “more powerful and efficient”.

In terms of maritime infrastructure, the coastal protection authorities of the federal states should be given a sufficient planning horizon for multi-year planning. According to the application, shore power systems are to be expanded in cooperation with the federal states and the increased use of renewable shore power in seaports and inland ports is to be promoted.

In order to advance the socio-ecological transformation, the Maritime Agenda 2025 should be developed into an action program, the goal of climate neutrality in shipping should be anchored by 2050 at the latest, and action should be taken at European level to accelerate the approval of renewable propulsion technologies on ships, the MEPs are calling for, among other things.

The application is to be debated for the first time in plenary this Thursday afternoon and then referred to the responsible Economic Committee for further discussion.

