Germany announced to "take over" the Russian oil subsidiary in Germany, Russia: illegal

2022-09-18 10:31:16Source: Reference News

A refinery of Rosneft’s German subsidiary (file photo)

Rosneft said it was no surprise that its German assets were handed over to German regulators for management, a decision that was illegal, Sputnik reported.

“Unfortunately, the decision of the German federal government to hand over the company’s German assets to the Federal Network Agency for external management does not come as a surprise to us and is in line with the practice imposed by the United States on Russian businesses in Germany,” Rosneft’s press release said. logic.”

The press release added: “This decision is illegal and, in essence, exploits the corresponding EU sanctions and the conduct of German and Polish regulators to deliberately create a situation for asset grabbing to deprive shareholders of their property. .”

The German economy ministry said earlier on the 16th that Germany handed over a subsidiary of Rosneft to the German Federal Network Agency for management.

