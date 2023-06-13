Germany shares higher at close of trade; DAX 30 up 0.83% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Germany shares higher at close of trade; DAX 30 up 0.83%



Investing.com – Germany equities were higher at the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, Germany, it rose 0.83%, compared with a gain of 0.61% and the index gained 0.60%.

The best performers of the session were Covestro AG (ETR:), which rose 2.83% or 1.13 points to trade at 41.06 at the close. Meanwhile, Zalando SE (ETR:) added 2.59% or 0.64 points to end at 25.36 and Adidas (ETR:) was up 2.35% or 3.96 points to 172.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Vonovia SE (ETR:), which fell 1.70% or 0.32 points to trade at 18.25 at the close. Siemens Energy AG (ETR:) declined 0.80% or 0.19 points to end at 23.70 and Symrise AG (ETR:) was down 0.61% or 0.56 points to 90.76 at the close.

The top performers on the MDAX were Duerr AG (ETR: ), which rose 5.95% to 30.26, ADTRAN Holdingsa Inc (ETR: ), which was up 4.04% to settle at 9.43 and Siltronic AG (ETR: ) rose 3.80% to trade at 77.80 at the close.

The worst performers were CTS Eventim AG (ETR:) which was down 7.50% to 59.85 in late trade, Befesa SA (ETR:) which lost 3.62% to settle at 35.14 and TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:) which was down 3.26% , with a closing price of 8.26.

The top performers on the TecDAX were ADTRAN Holdingsa Inc (ETR: ), which rose 4.04% to end at 9.43, Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG (ETR: ), which was up 3.99% to settle at 40.65 and Siltronic AG (ETR: ). 🙂 Up 3.80% to end at 77.80.

The worst performers of the session were Morphosys (ETR:) which was down 3.25% to 27.09 in late trade, Nemetschek AG (ETR:) which lost 1.52% to settle at 72.42 and Hensoldt Ag (ETR:) which was down 1.09% to close at for 28.94.

On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, 428 stocks rose, outnumbering the number of stocks that closed down – 221. At the same time, 95 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat.

Symrise AG (ETR:) shares fell to three-year lows; losing 0.61% or 0.56 to 90.76 at the close.

The implied volatility measure for DAX 30 options fell 2.65% to 14.30, a three-year low.

Gold futures for August options fell 0.58% or 11.40 points to $1,958.30. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for July delivery rose 3.46% (2.32 points), quoted at $69.44, while the August London Brent crude oil futures contract rose 3.47% (2.49), trading at $74.33.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.37%, and the exchange rate was 1.08; at the same time, EUR/GBP was basically flat at 0.43%, with a quotation of 0.86.

U.S. dollar index futures were down 0.40% at 102.81.