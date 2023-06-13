Request for Kunasek’s extradition received

The state parliament met on Tuesday for the penultimate session before the 67-day summer break. The top topics at a glance:

Hospitals: The Neos wanted that contingency plan for hospitals in a "Current Hour".

Hire purchase: The KPÖ took up the legal dispute over subsidized rent-to-own apartments.

Wine Road Blocker: The Greens probed who bears responsibility for the hangrutschung.

application received

In the afternoon, the state parliament confirmed on the sidelines of the meeting that the (next) request for the extradition of FPÖ club boss Mario Kunasek had arrived. Sender: the public prosecutor’s office in Klagenfurt. This wants to pursue an anonymous ad and allegations about Kunasek’s house construction. According to the party, the extradition would be approved in order to clarify the “absurd” allegations. The committee will deal with the application on June 27, and a week later it will be up to the state parliament.

Urgent: “demolition” of southern Styria

An “urgent” treated the well-known Graßnitzberg in the southern Styrian municipality of Straß. There is for a viticulture project of the Model winemaker Tement a forest been cleared. Since then there have been problems, this year the Grenzland Wine Route had to close after heavy rain and damage be completely blocked. Who will bear the costs of around 600,000 euros? Just one of the questions from the Greens to State Councilor Hans Seitinger (ÖVP).

Urgent: Graz’s rental trouble

The KPÖ devoted itself in an “urgent” to the hire-purchase trouble of Graz – according to the Chamber of Labor, twelve procedures would be around around the exhibition center run. The rental buyers there should have paid up to 60,000 euros more than previously discussed. How many more cases are there? Has the country audited the contracts? State Councilor Hans Seitinger (ÖVP) said in summary that he cannot anticipate the court proceedings. It was never a classic funding program.

Tutoring: No voucher in sight

In a question to Doris Kampus (SPÖ), Minister for Social Affairs, Mario Kunasek (FPÖ) takes up the Chamber of Labor’s criticism of the growing expenses for tutoring. Styrian parents give 810 euros in the current school year for tutoring. What is the social department doing? Kampus explains that tutoring is not a social benefit. The federal government or state councilor Werner Amon (ÖVP) is responsible for education. Of course, the state does support offers such as the Caritas learning cafés.

A voucher model like in Upper Austria, where two million euros have been reserved for extracurricular tutoring, is not planned in the short term.

Hospital crisis: “Prompt measures”

At the start of the session, Neos and the opposition wanted to learn more about the emergency plan for the regional hospitals. Health Minister Juliane Bogner-Strauß (ÖVP) announced that the measures would be presented promptly.

