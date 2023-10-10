Get Ready for Amazon’s Big Deal Days: Exclusive Discounts for Prime Members

Amazon’s Big Deal Days are just around the corner, offering exclusive deals to millions of Prime customers. The event, which spans various categories including fashion, home, and toys, is set to kickstart the Christmas shopping season. According to Amazon, there are over 200 million paid subscribers across 25 countries worldwide, enjoying fast delivery and other perks.

Starting on October 10 and lasting for 48 hours, Prime Big Deal Days is exclusively available to Prime members. The event will feature discounts on a wide range of products from both big brands and independent sellers. Dyson, Sony, Barbie, SharkNinja, iRobot, LG, Peloton, Jabra, and Blake Lively’s Betty Buzz are among the big brands offering discounts. Independent sellers such as Ruggable x Jonathan Adler, Urban Decay Cosmetics, and PicassoTiles will also be participating. Subscribers can even enjoy savings on entertainment and food delivery.

Prime Big Deal Days will take place across 19 countries, starting on October 10 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Prime members in Japan will have access to the event from October 14 to 15.

To make the most of the event, customers are advised to stay attentive as new deals will be released every five minutes during select time periods. Additionally, signing up for invite-only deals on select products and receiving deal notifications from Alexa can grant access to exclusive offers. Amazon Live and the Amazon Live Shopping app on Fire TV will feature live streams from influencers like Olivia Culpo, Claudia, Margo Oshry, and The Toast podcast, who will share their top product picks ahead of Prime Big Deal Days. Customers can also utilize the Small Business badge and filter to discover products from small business brands and artisans on Amazon.

During Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon will offer millions of deals. Some of the discounts available include up to 30% off select Dyson products, up to 25% off select HP and Acer laptops and monitors, up to 60% off select Bissell and iRobot products, and up to 30% off select Amazon Essentials products.

Prime members can’t afford to miss out on this major shopping event, so mark your calendars and get ready to take advantage of the incredible savings.

