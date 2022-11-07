“We are all worried about the debt, Italy will do its part”. Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said this in a press point at the end of the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels. Giorgetti spoke of “a nice meeting” and a “positive relationship” with the German Finance Minister, Christian Lindner, who on his arrival at the Eurogroup had expressed concern precisely about Italy’s high debt.

On the Mes, the Minister of Economy confirmed the ratification commitment given by the last Government: “I attest to the positions of the previous Government of which I was a part: we await the decisions of the German Court and then we will decide”, he said at the end of the Eurogroup . In the face of the energy and inflation crisis, Giorgetti continued, «we must collectively guarantee three things: that the measures are fiscally sustainable, that they are aimed at the most vulnerable subjects, that they preserve the indications on prices. We have calculated that around 70% of the measures taken so far by the Member States are not targeted, ie they benefit the whole population, or a very large part of the population, and not just the vulnerable. I believe further progress can be made ».

“Some indicators show a likely contraction of the European economy”, he concluded, “when I speak of winter I mean that we should avoid it becoming a prolonged period of recession”.