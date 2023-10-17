Home » Global Connection: China’s New Energy Vehicles and the Digital Silk Road
Global Connection: China’s New Energy Vehicles and the Digital Silk Road

Global Connection | Technology is paving a new Silk Road – a car witnesses the development of China Unicom

On the ancient Silk Road, camel caravans walked on the road of exchanges between China and foreign countries. Today, new means of transportation – new energy vehicles have become a new business card for China‘s commodity exports.

Over the past millennium, what has changed is the means of transportation, but what remains unchanged is the Chinese people’s mentality of always maintaining foreign exchanges.

In the era of the rise of new energy vehicles, intelligent charging and swapping services have become the focus of global consumers’ attention. In conjunction with the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative, Chinese new energy vehicle manufacturers are building intelligent charging and swapping facilities overseas to serve new energy vehicle owners around the world.

From January to August this year, China exported 727,000 new energy vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 1.1 times.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative, which is a “hundred garden” for China to share opportunities and seek common development with the world. China‘s scientific and technological development achievements serve the development of the world and have become an important link for exchanges, cooperation, and common development between China and the world.

In this context, China Unicom, one of China‘s leading technology companies, is playing a significant role in shaping the future of the new Silk Road. With their innovative technologies and services, they are driving the development of intelligent charging and swapping facilities for new energy vehicles worldwide.

China Unicom’s contribution to the new Silk Road can be seen in their efforts to build intelligent charging and swapping facilities that cater to the needs of new energy vehicle owners. By providing efficient and convenient charging solutions, they are boosting the adoption of new energy vehicles and promoting sustainable transportation globally.

The company’s commitment to the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative is evident in their efforts to expand their services overseas. With their expertise and experience in the field of new energy vehicles, China Unicom is establishing partnerships and collaborations in countries along the Silk Road, creating a network of intelligent charging and swapping facilities.

The impact of China Unicom’s efforts can be seen in the significant increase in China‘s new energy vehicle exports. With 727,000 vehicles exported from January to August this year, China has experienced a year-on-year growth rate of 1.1 times. This not only showcases the global demand for new energy vehicles but also highlights China‘s leading position in the industry.

As the world celebrates the 10th anniversary of the “Belt and Road” initiative, China‘s scientific and technological development achievements are at the forefront of global exchanges and cooperation. China Unicom’s involvement in the development of intelligent charging and swapping facilities is just one example of how China is using its technological prowess to strengthen its ties with the world.

In conclusion, technology is paving a new Silk Road, and China Unicom is at the forefront of this transformation. Their contributions to the development of intelligent charging and swapping facilities for new energy vehicles are reshaping the global transportation industry. As China continues to lead the way in technological advancements, the world can expect further collaboration and development along the new Silk Road.

Reporters: Guo Chen, Du Yu, Zhao Jinzheng, Liu Fangqiang
Editor: Li Yan
Xinhua News Agency external
Xinhua News Agency Anhui Branch
co-production
Produced by Xinhua News Agency International Communication Integration Platform

