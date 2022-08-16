On August 13th, Chuangying 2022 Golden Sauce Wine Brand National Strategic Tour Exhibition and High-end Tasting Meeting (Anyang Station) was successfully held. This tasting meeting is aimed at the current development of the sauce wine market, the brand value of the golden sauce wine, and the return on investment. During the period, through immersive wine tasting and interactive communication, a splendid brand sharing feast was brought to the guests.





Wang Guangrui, Secretary of the Party Committee of Henan Cultural Industry Development Foundation, Li Zongguo, President of Guizhou Chamber of Commerce, Zhao Kaisheng, General Manager of Henan Yujiang Wine Co., Ltd., Pan Yan, Executive General Manager of Golden Wine Co., Ltd., Director of Golden Wine Co., Ltd., National Sales Director Cheng Yun, chief designer of Golden Sauce Wine, Mr. Zehe, and representatives of Anyang Golden Sauce Wine distributors attended the event.





In the opening speech of the tasting session, Pan Yan, executive general manager of Golden Wine Co., Ltd., gave an opening speech. He shared the value connotation of Golden Sauce Liquor and the golden quality. He said that the golden sauce wine is not only a product, a brand, but also a golden cause that can develop in the long run. Secondly, thanks to the full empowerment of the Giant Group, the golden sauce wine will achieve breakthrough development at present, and the brand influence will further radiate to a broader market.





Wang Guangrui, secretary of the party committee of the Henan Cultural Industry Development Foundation, also highly praised and fully affirmed the development of the golden sauce wine at the meeting. He pointed out that the golden sauce wine was an emerging brand that grew up with the “sauce wine craze”. , has a good brand foundation and development momentum, and under the background of consumption upgrading and upgrading, with its strong brand strength, it will continue to create a “golden phenomenon” in the industry.





In addition, Li Zongguo, president of the Guizhou Chamber of Commerce, also said at the meeting that the golden sauce wine has a taste and quality that consumers and distributors can agree on. The bridge and link to promote the better development of the golden sauce wine in Henan.





In terms of market development, Cheng Yun, director of Golden Wine Co., Ltd. and national sales director, gave his own insights at the meeting. Golden sauce wine has long adhered to productism and altruistic customer thinking, which has injected strong impetus into the long-term development of the brand. By continuously consolidating the quality foundation, it has created a high-quality brand image, and has won a good reputation in the market with in-depth consumer experience. . By joining forces with the vast number of dealers, we will create, share and win-win, and achieve the development of brand quality.





At the meeting, Long Zehe, the chief designer of the golden sauce wine, gave an in-depth explanation of the brewing process and high-end quality of the golden sauce wine. Golden sauce wine has always insisted on brewing good sauce wine with high-quality raw materials. On the basis of adhering to the traditional craftsmanship of 12987, it innovatively adopts the golden ratio and cyclic mixing rules, so that the quality of golden sauce wine is always consistent. Master Long emphasized that in order to make ingenious products that move people’s hearts, it is also necessary to build a high-end brand of golden sauce wine, so as to convey the taste of happiness to thousands of households.





As a major province of liquor consumption in China, Henan is at the forefront of consumption base, tolerance, market capacity and potential, and is also the mainstream market for sauce liquor consumption. Zhao Kaisheng, general manager of Henan Yujiang Wine Industry Co., Ltd., further pointed out that in Henan, where the sauce wine industry is in a period of incremental development, golden sauce wine is deeply loved and sought after by consumers because of its profound heritage, high-end image and unique craftsmanship. Grasp the trend and follow the trend. In the future, the brand will usher in greater development.





Today, we are not far away, we gather in Anyang for wine, go to the appointment of mountains and seas, and drink golden sauce wine together. Under the joint witness of the guests on site, Chuangying·2022 Golden Sauce Wine Brand National Strategic Tour Exhibition and High-end Tasting Conference (Anyang Station) was opened.

At the tasting session, there are not only wonderful performances and exciting lottery settings, but also the sincere emotion of a glass of wine. The wonderful process arrangement made the audience feel full of atmosphere and won warm applause from the guests. The guests at the scene not only gained visual satisfaction, but also realized the mellow, plump, delicate and sweet aftertaste of the golden soy sauce wine, and they also deeply felt the spirit and ingenuity of the golden soy sauce wine.





Through this tasting meeting, the communication between the golden soy sauce wine brand and the distributors in Anyang has been further strengthened, which has injected new vitality into the next market development work. Under the background of the continuous upgrading of the sauce wine market, the strong brand strength, keen market sense, and differentiated empowerment system will surely enable the golden sauce wine to show its hard power far higher than the industry level. In the future, Golden Sauce Liquor will continue to enhance its brand competitiveness, and join hands with the majority of distributors to move forward together to create brilliance!



