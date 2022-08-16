Faster and more detailed implementation of various prevention and control measures

Continuously improve the level of scientific and precise prevention and control

The video conference on epidemic prevention and control in the province was held. Yin Li gave a speech and Zhao Long presided over it

Southeast Net, August 16 (Fujian Daily reporter Zhou Lin) On August 15, a video conference on epidemic prevention and control in the province was held in Fuzhou. Yin Li, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech, emphasizing the need to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, and to implement the national first step in accordance with the important requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safety in development”. The measures of the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan require that we adhere to external defense input, internal defense rebound and dynamic clearing, implement various prevention and control measures faster and more carefully, continuously improve the level of scientific and precise prevention and control, and strive to achieve maximum prevention and control at the least cost. Effect. Governor Zhao Long presided over the meeting.

After listening to the report on the province’s epidemic prevention and control work and the implementation of prevention and control measures in Fuzhou, Xiamen, Sanming, Putian and other cities, Yin Li pointed out that at present, there are clusters of epidemics of different degrees in many provinces, and the epidemic prevention and control work in our province is generally stable and feasible. control, but the external defense input pressure continues to increase. Recently, it was found in Xiamen that the introduced Omicron strain has fast spread, strong concealment and short incubation period, which brings new challenges to the epidemic prevention and control work. We must clearly understand the characteristics of virus mutation and changes and the development trend of the epidemic situation at home and abroad, always adhere to the principle of people first and life first, look at the problem from a political and overall perspective, and look at the effect of prevention and control work from the overall economic and social development, and conscientiously implement prevention and control measures. Scientifically and meticulously do all aspects of work. At present, it is necessary to continue to do a good job of preventing foreign imports, especially to prepare for the opening of fishing and schools; to comprehensively manage and provide health services for people entering and returning to Fujian from overseas and key areas outside the province, and properly handle possible individual cases. ; It is necessary to strengthen the application of modern information technology, strengthen the synergy of provinces, cities, counties and townships, overcome the two phenomena of laxity and overweight, constantly optimize work plans and measures, and improve the ability of epidemic prevention and control and modern social governance. All localities and departments should focus on early detection and quick disposal, make every effort to make up for shortcomings, plug loopholes, and do everything possible to prevent and control them, so as to prevent the spread of the epidemic at the least social cost.

Yin Li emphasized that where there is an epidemic in the province, the word “fast” must be put first, and the word “fast” must be taken first, and the two keys of finding the source of infection and cutting the chain of transmission must be firmly grasped, and the epidemic should be resolutely and decisively extinguished. It is necessary to improve the quality of nucleic acid testing, scientifically determine the population, regional scope and frequency of nucleic acid testing, carefully organize and optimize the process, ensure that no one is missed, and all the people who should be tested should be tested, and the socially positive infected people will be “fished out” as quickly as possible. , “fishing” cleanly, and timely control the risk of social transmission. It is necessary to improve the effect of flow investigation and investigation, focus on close and close control, find out the hidden transmission chain as quickly as possible, and quickly determine the areas and people with high and high risk, so that they should be transferred as far as possible, and they should be separated as far as possible, so as to completely cut off the epidemic situation. transmission chain. In places where no epidemic has occurred, it is necessary to strictly implement normalized epidemic prevention and control measures, carefully screen risk personnel, and strictly prevent the introduction of the epidemic and lead to further transmission. All parts of the province should further compress and consolidate the responsibilities of the Quartet to form an overall joint force for epidemic prevention and control. Be highly vigilant to prevent the risk of imported epidemics at sea, make good use of big data and other technical means, improve health code management, strengthen publicity, education, and professional training, consolidate the foundation of grass-roots prevention and control, strictly implement community prevention and control measures, and continue to do a good job of the new crown virus vaccine, especially for the elderly vaccination work.

Yin Li requested that it is necessary to efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, coordinate development and safety, scientifically and accurately implement normalized epidemic prevention and control measures, explore more and more effective working methods on the basis of past experience, and make concerted efforts, overall planning, Coordinate and cooperate to ensure the resolute control of the management, the protection of the protection, and the release of the release, so as to minimize the impact of the epidemic on the production and life of the people and economic and social development.

On the same day, Yin Li and his entourage also went to Xiamen to inspect and guide the epidemic prevention and control work, visited and expressed condolences to disease control experts and listened carefully to their opinions and suggestions.