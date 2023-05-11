Google Bard gets an update: this is what the ChatGPT competitor can do

Google announces the innovations of its new Bard operating software PaLM 2 at its I/O developer conference. The artificial intelligence now understands over 100 languages ​​and more complex issues. Image editing is now also possible with the software. Another focus is on data protection.

Faster, better, more efficient: Google CEO Sundar Pichai says Microsoft and OpenAI join the fight. The company promises a lot at its developer conference I/O for the new operating system of the in-house chatbot Bard. As the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” (FAZ) reports that the new AI operating system PaLM 2 should have more than 100 Languages understand.

Even subtleties of the German language are now understandable for the model. Unlike the predecessor LaMDA, “I only understand the train station” is now a logical phrase for the Google AI. 40 other languages ​​are to follow soon. Both Japanese and Korean are already integrated in the chatbot for expansion in the financially strong East Asian region.

Google Bard: More than just a voice assistant

In addition to Bard, Google will also equip other of its programs with the operating system: Up to 25 new applications are planned here. For example, the Artificial intelligence Make recommendations based on searches in Google Maps: The most beautiful nature park is now determined by Google AI. Gmail will also soon be supported by artificial intelligence. For example, the AI ​​can take over annoying letters of termination with standardized answers.

In addition to the language extension and new functions for the well-known Google programs, PaLM 2 also has the ability to edit images. In the future, the background of a recording could be completed by the AI ​​to make it appear more pleasant. Nevertheless, Google places a great deal of focus on security in the process: watermarks and notes in the metadata are intended to ensure more transparency in AI-generated images. With all the promises it is now time to wait and see Chat GPT– Measure competitors by their actions.

