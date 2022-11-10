Home Business Great Wall ORA Good Cat, China Insurance Research Institute Crash Test: A-pillars bent
Business

Great Wall ORA Good Cat, China Insurance Research Institute Crash Test: A-pillars bent

by admin
Great Wall ORA Good Cat, China Insurance Research Institute Crash Test: A-pillars bent

Great Wall Ora Hao Cat China Insurance Research Institute Crash Test: A Pillar Bent

Recently, China Insurance Research Institute announced the crash test results of the latest batch of models, including a large number of popular models such as the Wenjie M7, the ideal L9, the new Honda Civic, and the Toyota Crown Land. And the figure of the good cat of the Great Wall Euler also appeared in it.

However, it is worth noting thatThe safety of the occupants of the ORA cat is “A”, and it is also the only model with A in the entire batch of more than a dozen models, which is particularly eye-catching when viewed together.

Specifically, in the representative 25% offset crash test of the China Insurance Research Institute, the front crash beam of the Euler cat still retains a relatively complete shape, and even the energy-absorbing box and the longitudinal beam are still visible, which means that 25 % of the small-angle collision does “bypass” the pre-set front collision energy absorption area, and those parts that were not originally designed to absorb energy, bear the impact force.

Great Wall Ora Hao Cat China Insurance Research Institute Crash Test: A Pillar Bent

In addition, the A-pillar of the vehicle is also deformed and bent, which also reflects that the firewall of the vehicle may be deformed to a certain extent, causing a backlog on the center console. In the 25% offset crash test subdivision project of the China Insurance Research Institute, the vehicle structure and the intrusion of the upper part of the passenger compartment both scored A, which also confirms this point of view.

See also  College students are not allowed to leave the divorce court within one hour after obtaining the certificate: Netizens say that marriage is not a child’s play

Great Wall Ora Hao Cat China Insurance Research Institute Crash Test: A Pillar Bent

In the side impact test, although the Euler cat has fewer parts for energy absorption and collapse, the overall result is good. However, only in the head movement protection subdivision project,Only the A-level evaluation was obtained, and the occupant’s head was at risk of injury.

Recommended Double 11 Red Packet Activities:

Jingdong red envelopes (three times a day, up to 11,111 yuan): Get >> | Open the Jingdong APP and search for “Leading Red Packets 985”

Tmall Red Packet (once a day, up to 22,888 yuan): Claim >> | Open Tmall APP and search for “Tianjiang Red Packet 5656”

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

Responsible editor: Ruofeng

You may also like

U.S. inflation fell short of expectations in October,...

Formula E, Racing Force will supply racing clothing...

Intesa Sanpaolo launches a 5 billion euro plan...

Mingliang Holdings (08152) released the first three quarters...

Superbonus, the proposal of banks and builders to...

Some slaughtering and secondary fattening have increased, and...

Mps, after a capital increase, the search for...

World premiere Dimensity 9200 vivo and MediaTek for...

Aid quater, the cash ceiling rises to 5...

Styrene supply and demand expectations are loose, short-term...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy