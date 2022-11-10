Great Wall Ora Hao Cat China Insurance Research Institute Crash Test: A Pillar Bent

Recently, China Insurance Research Institute announced the crash test results of the latest batch of models, including a large number of popular models such as the Wenjie M7, the ideal L9, the new Honda Civic, and the Toyota Crown Land. And the figure of the good cat of the Great Wall Euler also appeared in it.

However, it is worth noting thatThe safety of the occupants of the ORA cat is “A”, and it is also the only model with A in the entire batch of more than a dozen models, which is particularly eye-catching when viewed together.

Specifically, in the representative 25% offset crash test of the China Insurance Research Institute, the front crash beam of the Euler cat still retains a relatively complete shape, and even the energy-absorbing box and the longitudinal beam are still visible, which means that 25 % of the small-angle collision does “bypass” the pre-set front collision energy absorption area, and those parts that were not originally designed to absorb energy, bear the impact force.

In addition, the A-pillar of the vehicle is also deformed and bent, which also reflects that the firewall of the vehicle may be deformed to a certain extent, causing a backlog on the center console. In the 25% offset crash test subdivision project of the China Insurance Research Institute, the vehicle structure and the intrusion of the upper part of the passenger compartment both scored A, which also confirms this point of view.

In the side impact test, although the Euler cat has fewer parts for energy absorption and collapse, the overall result is good. However, only in the head movement protection subdivision project,Only the A-level evaluation was obtained, and the occupant’s head was at risk of injury.

