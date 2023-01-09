(Original title: Long-awaited! Apple’s first MR headset may appear in other product lines this spring or be affected)

News from the Financial Associated Press on January 9 (edited by Liu Rui)Back in 2017, there were rumors that Apple would launch its mixed reality headset, but Apple’s launch plans have been repeatedly delayed since then. For now, though, Apple’s much-anticipated headset is expected to debut this spring.

According to Bloomberg’s well-known Apple reporter Mark Gurman, Apple’s mixed reality headset may be named “Reality Pro”, will be unveiled at an event this spring, and will start shipping this fall.

Apple’s first mixed reality headset will debut this spring

Apple’s current plan is to announce the device at an event ahead of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which typically takes place in June, Gurman said. It is said that Apple plans to announce this product first, then introduce its operating system xrOS to developers at the Worldwide Developers Conference, and officially ship it in the fall.

Gurman wrote in the report:

“Apple’s latest delay (announcement of a headset) happened last year. Until recently, Apple’s original plan was to launch the headset in January 2023 and ship it later this year. (However)The company’s latest goal is to release the device ahead of this spring’s WWDC conference in June.。

Under current plans, Apple could launch the device to consumers under the Reality Pro name, then let developers quickly reveal its software features in June. On this timeline, the company will ship it later in the fall of 2023. “

Last week, well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed similar news. Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that the development progress of Apple’s AR/MR headsets is not up to standard due to the drop test of mechanical components, and the schedule of software development tools is later than expected. The time for mass shipments may be delayed from the original 2Q23 to the end of 2Q23 or 3Q23. This means that the possibility of Apple holding a media event for this new device in January is gradually decreasing. According to the current development progress, Apple is more likely to hold a spring conference for AR/MR, or release this new device at WWDC.

Head-mounted display devices will become Apple’s core product this year

According to Gurman, Apple is already working with several “well-known developers” to develop experiences and apps for the new headset and the “xrOS” operating system.

The headset is said to be expected to be a high-end and niche product, tailored for professionals and developers. Apple will release headsets that are more suitable for mass consumers in the next few years.

Although there are still many problems to be solved for this headset device, including hardware, software, service, marketing and sales, Apple still hopes that this device can become a hot new product this year.

Gurman also said that in order to achieve the development goals of this device, Apple actively mobilized resources from various hardware and software departments, which is bound to affect the development progress of other projects, especially because some of these departments have postponed the planned plans and reduced related projects due to the economic downturn. Budget.

This means that this headset will be the absolute centerpiece of Apple’s lineup this year, and there may not be many major breakthroughs in other products or features.