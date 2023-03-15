Home Business Green homes, boilers: no incentives for gas-fired ones from 2024
Green homes, boilers: no incentives for gas-fired ones from 2024

Green homes, boilers: no incentives for gas-fired ones from 2024

Stop bonuses for autonomous gas boilers starting next year. There remains the possibility of favoring only those with tax rebates hybridsthat is, structured to use also hydrogen or biomethaneor to be combined with heat pumps. The directive on green houses just approved by the European Parliament, pending the final version that will arrive from the trialogue, in fact provides that at the latest from January 1, 2024 Member States no longer offer financial incentives for installing the individual boilers they use fossil fuels.

