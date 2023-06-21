Guardia di Finanza, the number of uncovered tax evaders is on the rise

Guardia di Finanza, the number of uncovered tax evaders is on the increase

(Teleborsa) – The operating budget of the Finance Guard highlighted that from 1 January 2022 to 31 May this year the total uncovered tax evaders increased, subjects who have never paid a euro of taxes. The document released on the occasion of the 249th anniversary of the Corps has in fact highlighted that they have been identified 8.924, over 3 thousand more (54.8%) than in the same previous period, when there were 5,762. The operating balance also showed that the value of the assets has more than doubled seizures of goods profit ofevasion and some fraud tax: from 2.2 billion in the period January 2021 to May 2022, it went to 4.8 billion from January 2022 to May 2023.

As for the fight against tax evasion, in 17 months they have been denounced by flames Yellow per tax crimes 19,712 subjects, of which 438

arrested, while 1,246 cases of international tax evasion were uncovered. On the other hand, 45,041 undeclared or irregular workers have been identified thanks to the checks.

Assets seized and confiscated are growing

Instead, they amount to 3.4 billion euros i seized or confiscated assets at the organized crime while the value of real estate, companies, company shares, movable property and financial resources for which a measure has been requested reach 3.9 billion. In the chapter dedicated to the fight against the mafias, 17,783 subjects were subjected to asset checks. Among the provisions applied there are also 1,159 preventive measures against subjects characterized by ‘economic-financial dangerousness’ which resulted in seizures for 1.7 billion and confiscations for 756 million.

Regarding the contrast toclandestine immigration, the Guardia di Finanza has arrested 305 smugglers since January 2022 while the men and women of the air and naval departments have contributed to the rescue of over 46 thousand migrants. In terms of combating money laundering and self-laundering, the financiers denounced 5,066 people, of whom 379 were arrested, and seized assets worth over 1.7 billion. Suspicious transaction reports, on the other hand, totaled 240 thousand, of which 750 related to terrorist financing.

Finally, in the fight against counterfeiting over 700 million products with the false indication ‘made in Italy’ were seized and almost 15 million liters of wines and sparkling wines with false industrial brands were seized.

