Hangzhou’s online car-hailing system introduces a new policy to upgrade the experience of upgrading vehicles-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Hangzhou online car-hailing has launched a new policy to upgrade the experience of upgrading vehicles

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-26 11:23

On the 25th, the General Office of the Hangzhou Municipal Government issued the “Notice on Amending the Implementation Rules for the Management of Online Taxi Reservations in Hangzhou”, and the Hangzhou Municipal Transportation Bureau issued the “Circular on Printing and Distributing the “Technical Standards for Vehicles in Hangzhou Online Reservation Taxi Vehicles” The relevant policies involved in the two notices will be implemented simultaneously from July 17. As an important supporting measure for the Hangzhou taxi industry’s special campaign to welcome the Asian Games, the new policy can promote the upgrading and replacement of vehicles in the online car-hailing industry, and accelerate the exit of “old, broken and small” transport capacity from the market, providing better travel for citizens experience.

This new policy is the second time that Hangzhou has made policy improvements since online car-hailing was included in local regulations. Among them, the implementation rules increase the basis for the formulation of local laws and regulations, and adjust the relevant expressions of departmental responsibilities; shorten the reporting time of online car-hailing pricing rules from 15 days in advance to 7 days; strengthen the requirements for on-board equipment and data access, and strengthen online car-hailing vehicles. Install equipment and data access and other regulations, strengthen safety management and digital supervision measures; clarify that cruise taxi operators who solicit customers through online reservations can charge according to the amount displayed on the meter, or charge freight according to the pricing rules of online car-hailing. At the same time, it is clear that if the fee is charged according to the pricing rules of the online car-hailing platform, the online car-hailing platform company shall bear the responsibility of the carrier and issue an invoice to the passenger.

In addition, the revision of Hangzhou’s online car-hailing technical standards involves six aspects, including vehicle models, vehicle age, fuel type, performance parameters, on-board equipment, and scope of application. For example, in terms of the age of vehicles, the original policy required that the service life of vehicles should not exceed 5 years, and the current policy stipulates that new vehicles should be used to improve the overall safety and comfort of vehicles and operations; in terms of fuel types, the original policy stipulates that new energy vehicles and non-new vehicles that meet the requirements should be used. Energy vehicles, the current policy stipulates that the use of new energy pure electric vehicles or non-new energy pure electric vehicles purchased with a taxable price of more than 150,000 yuan. Through the clear use of new energy pure electric vehicles, promote green transformation, etc.

At present, there are 43 platform companies in Hangzhou, with more than 60,000 online car-hailing vehicles and more than 60,000 drivers receiving nearly 1 million orders every day, meeting the personalized travel needs of 1.5 million passengers and effectively solving the problem of taxi-hailing difficulties. According to data from the Ministry of Transport, the compliance rate of online car-hailing in Hangzhou ranks first among central cities in the country.

Source: Zhejiang Daily Author: Correspondent Li Qing, Reporter Zhang Fan Editor: Zheng Haiyun

