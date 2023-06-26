The national box office revenue of the Dragon Boat Festival exceeded 900 million yuan, creating the second highest Dragon Boat Festival in Chinese film history-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: The national box office revenue of the Dragon Boat Festival exceeded 900 million yuan, creating the second highest Dragon Boat Festival in Chinese film history

“Far beyond expectations!” A manager of a theater chain in the northern region described this year’s Dragon Boat Festival.

According to the data of Lighthouse Professional Edition, the total box office of the Dragon Boat Festival (from June 22 to June 24) in 2023 will reach 910 million yuan, surpassing the 785 million yuan of the Dragon Boat Festival in 2019, second only to the 912 million in 2018 Yuan, becoming the second highest-grossing Dragon Boat Festival stall in Chinese film history.

During the reporter’s interview, more than one studio manager expressed joy. A studio manager in Fengtai District, Beijing told reporters: “According to the pre-sales of new films, we previously judged that the total box office revenue of the Dragon Boat Festival was about 500 million yuan. surprise.”

“The Missing She” leads the way

Ali Pictures becomes the biggest winner

Since the second quarter of this year, the performance of the film market has been relatively sluggish, mainly because the box office of imported Hollywood blockbusters has fallen short of expectations. Flat, “Transformers: Rise of the Hero Warriors” barely passed the 500 million yuan threshold after it was released on the 13th.

“The box office of Hollywood blockbusters is sluggish, which has led to a downturn in the entire film market. Therefore, we don’t have high expectations for the Dragon Boat Festival. The expected target is 2019 (that is, 785 million yuan). But unexpectedly, “She Who Disappeared” became a dark horse at the box office. I love you!” and “In the Octagonal Cage” have boosted the enthusiasm for watching movies during the Dragon Boat Festival.” The manager of the above-mentioned northern region theater line said: “Chinese audiences have become tired of Hollywood IP sequel movies, while local movies are constantly introducing new ones. The audience was amazed.”

On the whole, the top five movies at the box office during the Dragon Boat Festival are “The Missing Her” and “I Love You!” “, “Transformers: Rise of Heroes”, “In the Octagonal Cage” and “The Flash”, the box office revenues of the above-mentioned films were 574 million yuan, 106 million yuan, 81.8604 million yuan, 66.4257 million yuan and 35.8973 million yuan respectively.

From the perspective of genre classification, 11 new films were released during the Dragon Boat Festival, covering a variety of genres, among which “The Missing She” belongs to the suspense crime movie, “I Love You!” “is a love movie, and “In the Octagon” is a drama movie. In the view of the above-mentioned manager of the theaters in the northern region, these three new films have their own characteristics. “The Missing Her” has a strong topicality in the choice of themes. From creation to publicity, the entire chain is very good.

It is worth mentioning that “In the Octagonal Cage” was originally scheduled to be released on July 6, but the publicity team boldly chose to order it in advance during the Dragon Boat Festival. The release laid the foundation for word-of-mouth. The manager of the above-mentioned theaters in the northern region believes that the film has seized the opportunity very well, and the screening may continue until early July.

Behind the fiery film market, many listed companies in the film and television industry will benefit. Lighthouse data shows that the producer of “The Missing She” is Beijing Yitong Legend Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd. and Tao Piao Piao Film and Television under Alibaba Pictures, and the distributors are Tao Piao Piao Film and Television and Alibaba Pictures; “I Love You!” “There are 7 producers, including Hengdian Film and Television, Shanghai Film, Chinese Film, Tao Piao Piao Film and Television, Maoyan Weiying under Maoyan Entertainment, etc. The distributors also include Chinese films; the producers and distributors of “In the Octagon” include Cat’s eye lithography.

Multiple factors superimposed

The outbreak of summer vacation is imminent

“The Dragon Boat Festival has always been regarded as the ‘pioneer’ of the summer film, and it is also the first movie-watching climax of the summer film. This year’s Dragon Boat Festival shows the strong vitality and market potential of the film. Boosted by the Dragon Boat Festival, the summer The high-end film market is expected to explode again.” Juyinghui founder Zhu Yuqing told the “Securities Daily” reporter.

At the same time, in recent days, the film industry has continuously released positive news, which will also support the summer film market. On the one hand, there are continuous activities such as movie consumption coupons in various places. For example, from June 1 to October 8, the Propaganda Department of the Guizhou Provincial Party Committee (Provincial Film Bureau) continued to launch the 2023 Guizhou Province “Light and Shadow Life” through the “Guizhou Colorful Treasure on the Cloud” app. “Colorful Guizhou” movie promotion activity to promote consumption and benefit the people, upgrade movie viewing benefits.

On the other hand, special funds are temporarily exempted from collection to help the film industry recover. On May 21, the Ministry of Finance and the National Film Administration issued the “Announcement on the Phased Exemption of Special Funds for the Development of the National Film Industry”. From May 1, 2023 to October 31, 2023, the National Film Industry Development Special Fund funds.

The Western Securities Research Report stated that the special fund for film development is collected at 5% of the box office revenue. During the exemption period, both the film and theater parties will benefit, and a certain amount of income will be increased according to the proportion of the account. Compared with the 2020 exemption policy (Hubei is exempt for the whole year of 2020; except Hubei, the national exemption period is from January to August 2020), the actual operation time of movie theaters in this exemption policy is longer, and it covers The three major schedules of May Day, summer vacation and National Day are more meaningful to the industry. It is expected that during the exemption period, large, medium and small movies will be actively scheduled, which will help stimulate the vitality of the film market.

Lighthouse data shows that from July to August, more than 36 movies will be released, including “Super Family” (725,000 people want to watch Lighthouse), “Fengshen Part 1” (431,300 people want to watch Lighthouse), “Mission: Impossible 7: Deadly Reckoning (Part 1)” (102,500 people want to see the lighthouse) has been finalized.

