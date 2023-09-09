Harbin Expands Real Estate Reach: 2023 Ice City Summer Capital Qingliang Real Estate Promotion Conference Goes to Nanjing

Harbin’s real estate industry is expanding its reach beyond the city as it seeks to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with other regions. On September 9, the 2023 Harbin “Ice City Summer Capital Qingliang Real Estate – Entering Nanjing” real estate promotion conference was held in Nanjing, marking the first time Harbin has hosted such an event outside its own borders.

The real estate promotion conference showcased the offerings of 13 high-quality real estate companies and featured 21 real estate projects, offering nearly 5,000 high-quality housing units. This initiative aims to draw attention to Harbin’s real estate projects and attract potential buyers and investors from Nanjing.

To complement the offline promotion meetings, Harbin City adopted an offline and online interactive integration approach. The city created online real estate promotion activities, allowing visitors to view houses remotely on Harbin Urban Development Investment Group’s Yueju.com. Nanjing citizens can now enjoy 24-hour online house viewing services from the comfort of their homes.

In addition, Minsheng Bank Harbin Branch, as a financial support enterprise, provided various high-quality financial services to support the real estate promotion conference. These services included offering first-time home interest rates as low as 3.7% and streamlined approval policies for customers with a down payment ratio of more than 40% or high-quality enterprises and institutions. A “green approval channel” was also established, aiming to provide a same-day approval process for complete documentation.

Zhang Jixin, deputy director of the Real Estate Development and Construction Department of the Harbin Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau, expressed his vision for the future. He stated that over the next three years, Harbin plans to establish a promotion platform for commercial housing outside the province. The city will also implement supporting policies and measures to promote the concept of “home ownership in Harbin as a happy city in the Ice City Summer Capital.” Harbin aims to create a brand effect of “living in Harbin in summer” and a reputation for “cool real estate.” These efforts are expected to attract more non-local residents to Harbin, seeking refuge from the summer heat while also finding a new place to call home.

The successful real estate promotion conference in Nanjing signifies Harbin’s commitment to expanding its real estate market beyond its borders and establishing itself as an attractive destination for potential residents and investors. As the city continues to develop and implement supportive policies, it is expected to see further growth and interest in its real estate sector.

