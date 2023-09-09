Guangxi Nanning Team Shines in Youth Rhythmic Gymnastics Preliminaries: Qualifies for Finals with Impressive Performance

Youth Association (Open Category) Rhythmic Gymnastics Preliminaries Concluded

Guangxi Nanning team shines in the rhythmic gymnastics preliminaries of the First National Student (Youth) Games (Open Group). The team secured 1 silver and 1 bronze medal, with all members qualifying for the finals.

The Nanning City team, consisting of 9 talented athletes, showcased their skills and determination during the preliminaries. They emerged as the second-best team in the overall score of the individual Group B category. Additionally, they achieved impressive results including first place in the individual all-around group B, third place in the individual all-around group B, and fifth place in the individual all-around group A.

This Youth League (Open Group) Rhythmic Gymnastics Preliminary Competition was organized by the Gymnastics Management Center of the State Sports General Administration and the Chinese Gymnastics Association. More than 10 teams from all provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities across the country participated, with over 100 athletes taking part. The competition was held at the Shangrao Sports Center in Jiangxi from September 3rd to the 7th.

The Nanning City team’s artistic gymnasts showcased their perseverance and fearlessness in the face of strong opponents, demonstrating a high level of competition. Zou Liang, a 15-year-old athlete, participated in the individual all-around Group A competition, excelling in ball and circle exercises with scores of 23.35 and 24.7 respectively. His total score of 93.3 points, achieved through performances in circle, ball, stick, and belt exercises, placed him fifth in the individual all-around Group A.

Liang Li Ai, Li Ruoxin, and Qin Yanyi participated in the individual all-around Group B competition. Their bravery and bold performances helped them secure second place in the individual Group B team total score. The most competitive and largest individual all-around Group B category saw 12-year-old Liang Liai’s outstanding performance with precise equipment skills and exceptional body movements. He obtained the highest score of 23.35 points in the Group B stick exercise, ultimately finishing third in the individual all-around Group B category. Deng Jiayi, Huang Yulei, Ye Qiao, Huang Wei, Meng Chengruo, and Sun Yanjia represented the team in the collective all-around competition, winning sixth place overall. Remarkably, all nine athletes from the Nanning City team qualified for the finals.

The first-ever Youth League (Open Category) Rhythmic Gymnastics Finals will take place in Liuzhou at the end of October this year. The athletes who have successfully advanced to the finals expressed their determination to further refine their technical skills and give their all to achieve outstanding results.

