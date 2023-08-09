Health – Federal government plans campaign on the risks of cannabis

.

Berlin (German news agency) – On the occasion of the release of cannabis, the federal government is planning a major campaign about the possible consequences of consumption. “We will run a major campaign parallel to the legislation to point out the risks of cannabis consumption,” said Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) of the “Rheinische Post” (Wednesday edition).

“Cannabis is particularly harmful to the still growing brain. The brain is still being remodeled up to the age of 25. Anyone who consumes it at this age is particularly harmful,” said the Minister of Health. “What I want to achieve is that we push back cannabis use among young people and make it safer for those who want to use it,” added Lauterbach. According to the minister, the federal cabinet will clear the way for the planned legalization of cannabis consumption in the coming week. “I expect the cannabis approval to come into the cabinet next week,” Lauterbach said.

