Health – RKI reports 5635 new corona infections – incidence drops to 39

Health – RKI reports 5635 new corona infections – incidence drops to 39

Berlin (German news agency) – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 5,635 new corona infections early on Friday morning. That was 27 percent or 2,045 fewer cases than Friday morning a week ago.

According to the RKI, the incidence fell from 40.4 yesterday to 39 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants within the last seven days. According to the preliminary figures, the institute is currently assuming around 144,400 active corona cases with proof, which is around 46,200 fewer than a week ago. In addition, the RKI now reported 157 deaths within 24 hours in connection with the virus. Within the last seven days there were 652 deaths, corresponding to an average of 93 deaths per day (previous day: 88).

This increased the number of deaths within 24 hours to 170,231. So far, a total of 38.33 million people in Germany have tested positive for the corona virus. Since these are preliminary figures for today, they could be corrected later by the RKI.

