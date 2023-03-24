Home World The EU called on the RS to withdraw the law on the criminalization of defamation Info
The European Union called on the Republika Srpska to withdraw the amendments to the Criminal Code, which criminalize defamation and insult, and to ensure full protection of freedom of expression and the media.

Izvor: Shutterstock

“Such legal changes would impose unnecessary and disproportionate restrictions on the work of independent media and civil society,” Stano said, as announced by the EU Delegation in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The European Council, it is further stated, granted Bosnia and Herzegovina candidate status in December 2022, noting that candidate status comes with great expectations.

It is also emphasized that the European Commission, in its recommendation for granting candidate status, defined the steps that BiH should work on, and one such step is the strengthening of freedom of expression and freedom of the media.

“Today’s decision is undeniably a step in the wrong direction with a terrifying effect on media freedom in the Republika Srpska, while at the same time it calls into question the strategic commitment of the ruling parties in the RS for BiH’s accession to the European Union,” Stano emphasized.

According to him, if this law is eventually adopted, it will have serious consequences for the environment for civil society and freedom of expression and media in the Republic of Srpska, as it is emphasized, a regrettable and undoubtedly a big step backwards in the protection of basic rights.

“Fulfillment of the key priorities stated in the opinion of the commission is a prerequisite for Bosnia and Herzegovina to open accession negotiations”, said Stano, adding that the EU expects all authorities to work constructively on solving 14 key priorities, for the benefit of all citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The National Assembly of the RS adopted a draft law on amendments to the Criminal Code of the RS, which defines defamation and insult as a criminal offense.

In the proposed law, enormous fines, ranging up to fifty thousand euros, as well as imprisonment are foreseen for insult and slander.

Beta

