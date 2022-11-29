The Hera Group, through its subsidiary Acantho, and Ascopiave were awarded the public procedure called by Asco Holding for the sale of 92% of the shares of Asco TLC, held by Asco Holding and by the TrevisoBelluno Chamber of Commerce.

Asco TLC, a company active since 2001 in the provision of ICT services mainly to corporate customers and public administrations, has a significant territorial network of its own, located in Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia for over 2,200 km of fiber optic backbones, 56 radio broadcasting and 24 xDSL exchanges in unbundling and supplies its services to over 2,700 customers.

This partnership constitutes a strategic step in the evolution of the business portfolio of Ascopiave and the Hera Group in the IT sector, in line with the industrial plans of the two groups. It also represents the first step of a potentially broader operation which would lead, through the merger by incorporation of Asco TLC into Acantho, to the creation of a multi-regional operator capable of achieving significant operational synergies compared to stand-alone companies, with benefits also for the customers.

The purchase price, which will be settled in cash, is equal to 37.2 million, against a normalized net financial position at 30 June 2022 of 0.1 million. The closing of the transaction is subject to the fulfillment of the conditions precedent envisaged by the procedure, in particular the acquisition of the necessary authorization measures by the competent bodies.