August vacation time for 22 million Italians and as many as 70% have set a budget before leaving for the holidays, between those who carefully try not to exceed (41% of the sample) and those who usually fail to respect it (29% of the sample ). The percentages are those of a study of the Revolut financial app, according to which many will happen to realize that they have exceeded the set limit upon returning from summer holidays.

Return holidays in the name of savings

However, the attitude of 6 out of 10 respondents is quite forgiving and goes from 11% who will not notice as they say they do not manage their expenses in too much detail, to 35% who will only care a little about it. then forget about it, passing through 13% who think “you only live once!“. Well, from the Revolut survey it emerges that both those who have set and exceeded the budget or not, 65% of Italians will tend to spend less than usual for a few weeks after returning from holidays.

As many as one in 3 Italians say they will try to spend only what they need and avoid extra expenses – such as dining out, shopping, etc. – for a while, while 35% will try to spend less but still keep some extra activities to ensure some fun. The survey shows that once again it is women who will try to control their spending more with 39% of men declaring that they want to spend as usual once they return from vacation, but only 28% of women say the same.

The end of the summer holidays and the month of September above all represents an ideal time to make new resolutions. There are several projects that Italians have on their return from holidays, but the most heartfelt are those relating to their own well-being: 34% say they want to dedicate themselves more often to what they love, a need particularly felt by those interviewed over 45, and 33% say of wanting to start a new daily routine, made up of activities such as sports, meditation and good habits, in particular 43% of Gen Z respondents say so. by 27% of the interviewees and in particular by 30% of women and 24% of men.