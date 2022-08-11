Did you know you can download and play some mobile video games for free thanks to your Netflix subscription? Probably not, because not even 1% of subscribers do.

Since November last year, Netflix has started offering its subscribers a new opportunity: video games. By browsing the mobile app it was in fact possible to download and play a fairly limited number of titles: Stranger Things: The Game, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Card Blast, Teeter Up, and Shooting Hoops. This initially mediocre offer was then enriched during the year to count 25 titles, among which we also find undisputed masterpieces such as Into the Breach and very fun products such as Exploding Kittens, all titles that you can have without advertising, microtransactions and other systems of unpleasant monetization that often plague smartphone games.

According to a CNBC survey, these games have been downloaded about 23 million times and have a daily audience of around 1.7 million players. Interesting data that, however, become a little less triumphant if we analyze the fact that Netflix has an audience of 221 million subscribers; therefore, about 200 million people have never even toyed with the idea of ​​downloading one of these days and perhaps they don’t even know about their existence and even those who downloaded them don’t play them that much, given that the total number of players daily is less than that of many mobile titles, even uglier than those offered by Netflix.

It is no mystery that Netflix, after losing about one million and two hundred thousand subscribers, is going through a not particularly happy period, even if the erosion of users has been less than expected thanks also to the release of the fourth season of Stranger Things. And if it is clear that the least expensive subscription, but with ads, is a move implemented to counter this decline, video games also try to be, even if the company does not yet understand how.

Already last year in a letter to investors, video games, along with Twitch and TikTok, were indicated as one of the main opponents in the struggle that platforms and services fight every day for our attention. And if you can’t fight them, make them friends, that’s why Netflix, in addition to having acquired the license of some titles, which by the end of the year will bring the number of those in the catalog to 50, also bought three development studios last year. , spending for example $ 72 million for the Finnish Next Games.

For now, Netflix’s strategy is mainly oriented towards exploration, to try to understand what the possibilities of the medium are and how to integrate it into what the company already does, also because the brand is certainly not associated with video games, but could exploit the power of its intellectual property to generate content that helps keep the number of subscriptions high. However, remember that this value is only potential.

Many companies with wide availability of funds, such as Google or Amazon, have worked hard to try to dent historic brands such as Nintendo, Ubisoft, Activision, Sony and Microsoft and in some cases have even thrown in the towel. The video game sector is very complex, developing them is a laborious process and often the rules that work in the world of television or film productions have no value when entering this sector. And if we talk about license-based video games then things get even more complicated, because since the ET flop on Atari everyone knows that they are often the least interesting titles to try. That said, if you’re a Netflix Into the Breach subscriber, I’d download it right away.