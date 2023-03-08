Â«Lol? Never seen. When something is very successful, we Genoese stay very far away from it». The taste for paradox has always animated the comedy of Luca Bizzarri, who will be among the protagonists of the new edition of the show available from March 9 on Prime Video. “When they asked me to participate, I went to see it and I died laughing. I was convinced right away».

Among the competitors there is also Paolo Kessisoglu, his de facto partner: but this time you will be against each other…

Â«This aspect is also fun. We calculated to do things together while each one has prepared pieces without the knowledge of the other, but after 25 years of career together we were both terrified: for each of us it is easier to make the other laugh because we know our mutual weaknesses. The night before recording Lol we went out to dinner and over a bottle of wine, or maybe two, we confessed as we would have tried to make ourselves laugh».

So you cheated…

“Yes, but then you’ll see.”

You & Paolo, Crozza: political satire revolves around very few names…

Â«Political satire on TV is now little stuff: it is also true that on generalist TV, between Rai and Mediaset, by dint of setting boundaries you no longer find space. Everyone puts his own and then everything becomes very complicated.

Also on La7, on «di Tuesday»?

«I think Paolo and I have one characteristic compared to other comedians: we shoot at 360 degrees. I try to find the ugly in everyone, another peculiarity of the Genoese. So I'm going to find the flaw even in the people who in theory would represent me more. So in the end the only one who has no friends is me.'

They called her a fascist, but also a communist, she covers the whole parliamentary range of insults…

â€˜Thatâ€™s true, but it happens a lot more on the right than on the left, though. The big difference between right and left is that the left laughs almost exclusively at itself while the right is not capable of it. I think it depends on the fact that there are not – I’m not saying comedians – but also representatives of the right who make fun of their cornerstones, which remain untouchable assets. And this being so corporate is the aspect that perhaps makes him win the elections».

Right then have less doubts?

“Yes, even if I don’t understand if the boss is seen as a general in battle that everyone follows, or if he is considered as Fantozzi’s mega-director… perhaps more the second one”.

Does political correctness influence it?

Â«A little bit yes: it is bad that you can no longer make heavy jokes. TO diMartedÃ¬ I had one on Schlein that made me laugh so much, only that it was heavy… I thought: why do I have to get annoyed over a joke? I took it off, albeit with some desperation. A real pity… Without forgetting the enormous hypocrisy that surrounds us: if I had made the same joke about Santanché no one would have said anything».

But he goes looking for trouble on Twitter, he enjoys arguing with everyone…

«Twitter is an inexhaustible reservoir of bullshit, it is the manure from which flowers are born, from there I find many ideas for satire. And then it makes me die laughing to see people get worked up. One day a bag of crisps made with cricket flour arrived at my house, I posted the photo to see all the users in fibrillation: it's like putting your feet on an anthill… It amuses me a lot and at the same time it brings down a veil of sadness. Because they should be smarter than me, but they're not…».

Ever block someone?

“Not hardly, only stalkers”

You spoke often with Calenda, he had even entrusted her with his profile for a day. Then what happened?

â€˜He proved to be the most angry politician. Now he doesn’t follow me anymore. He is no longer my friend, he acted like 16 year olds do. But I still have his profile password, I could log in and re-follow myself, but I don’t”.

The smartest?

«Salvini. He confined himself to a few skewing attacks, but he understood that he didn’t want him, he hardly answers».

The sportiest?

“Renzi, you can tell him anything.”

The others?

«When I run into people like the Northern League Borghi I can’t keep my fingers still… Then there are so many fools. Especially those who answer you publicly because they throw themselves into terrain that is not theirs».

After Â«LolÂ», you will be with Paolo in Loretta Goggi’s program Â«Maledetta primaveraÂ».

“We will be his footmen.”

Is it a cliché to believe that in a comedian there is always a melancholic, if not tragic, side?

«In my case there is some truth. The comedian is a person who sees the same things that others see but tries to shift the point of view. And maybe he also sees aspects that are not funny. One of the difficulties I often encounter lately is running into things that make me angry and I find it hard to remain comical. I am thinking, for example, of Piantedosi's recent statements… This is the real trap to beware of: if you do my job, you must not give in to anger, you must always look for the paradoxical and ridiculous side».