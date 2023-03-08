What we eat affects our health. Scientists at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) are now investigating how the different proteins and fats affect the body and the mortality risk. They accompanied a good 24,000 test subjects. The study was published in the journal Nutrients “.

The main results of the study:

The more animal protein, the higher the mortality. This was especially true with a typical low-carb diet: lots of animal protein, few carbohydrates.

Higher levels of animal protein (in combination with low carbohydrates and fats) increased the risk of all-cause mortality from cardiovascular disease, but not from cancer.

Substituting animal protein for plant protein reduced all-cause mortality.

The risk of death increased when three percent of the energy from animal protein was replaced with fat and carbohydrates.

This was mainly due to the fact that the risk of death from cardiovascular diseases increased.

Regardless of animal protein, the risk of death from cancer increased by 12 percent when polyunsaturated fat was replaced with saturated fat.

The German researchers conclude: The results of their and other studies indicated that a higher proportion of dietary energy from animal protein in combination with a low energy intake from carbohydrates or fats increases the risk of mortality. At the same time, they point out: “Crucially, animal protein was not the only macronutrient associated with an increased risk of mortality.” Therefore, future studies should further attempt to establish a causal relationship.

What does the body need protein for?

Basically, protein is a collective term for 20 different amino acids. Eight of them must be ingested through food.

The amino acids perform a variety of different tasks, including:

They are building blocks in every cell, in skin, nails and hair, bones, cartilage, connective tissue and organs such as the brain.

They transport fat and oxygen.

They build nitrogenous compounds, for example hormones like insulin and enzymes.

They are involved in the synthesis of histamine and serotonin.

They are part of the immune system (e.g. antibodies).

They are important for building muscle.

How much protein does the body need?

Basically, protein with four kilocalories per gram is an important source of energy for the body. Experts recommend covering around 15 percent of your daily calorie needs with protein. The German Society for Nutrition (DGE) gives reference values ​​​​for under 65-year-olds of 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight.

Example: A man who is 1.80 meters tall and weighs 80 kilograms should consume 80 * 0.8 = 64 grams of protein per day.

For adults over the age of 65, the estimated value is 1.0 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day, and it is also slightly higher for children depending on their age.

These foods are animal protein sources

Animal protein is found, for example, in:

Meat

Fisch

No

Milch

dairy products

Protein content of some animal foods

Hard cheese such as Emmental (100 grams): 30 grams of protein

Beef (100 grams): around 21 grams of protein

Poultry (100 grams): around 20 grams of protein

Salmon (100 grams): around 20 grams of protein

1 egg: around 13 grams of protein

Milk (100 milliliters): 3 grams of protein

What does the body need animal proteins for?

Animal protein provides essential amino acids that the body cannot produce itself. If they come from animal food sources, they are more human-like than those from plant products. That means the body absorbs them a little faster. In addition, animal foods contain the entire range of important amino acids.

In principle, however, animal and vegetable foods contain the same amino acids. It only varies depending on the food, how much of it is contained and in what composition.

These foods are plant-based sources of protein

Vegetable protein is found in:

Legumes such as lentils and soy

Grain

nuts

Vegetables like kale or broccoli

Fruit like avocado or dried apricots

Protein content of some plant foods

Soybeans, tofu (100 grams): 34 grams of protein

Almonds (100 grams): 24 grams of protein

Lentils (100 grams): 23 grams of protein

Lupine flour (100 grams): around 18 grams of protein

What does the body need vegetable proteins for?

The purpose that plant proteins serve for the body is the same as animal ones. We can get the important amino acids from both sources. Stomach and intestines metabolize them and they then end up in the bloodstream.

Now there are studies like the current one by the German Cancer Research Institute, which draw a bad balance for animal proteins, mainly because of cardiovascular diseases. You increase the risk of it. One of the reasons for this is that meat, high-fat dairy products and eggs contain unfavorable fats such as cholesterol in addition to the beneficial proteins. Therefore, there is a lot to be said for relying more on vegetable rather than animal proteins.

Martin Smollich, nutritionist from the University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH), who was not involved in the current investigation, sums it up Twitter together: “All in all, these data show that the traditional approach of generally valuing animal protein more highly than plant-based protein does not make sense. Health benefits when meat is not replaced by carbohydrates but by plant-based protein.”