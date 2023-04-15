Home » A sedentary lifestyle “widens” the hearts of adolescents
A sedentary lifestyle "widens" the hearts of adolescents

A sedentary lifestyle "widens" the hearts of adolescents

In adolescents, a sedentary lifestyle can increase heart size three times more than moderate to vigorous physical activity. This conclusion was reached by a study conducted in collaboration between the University of Bristol, the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom and the University of Eastern Finland. Researchers explored the associations of sedentary time, light physical activity, and moderate to vigorous physical activity with heart structure and function.

14 APR – In adolescents, a sedentary lifestyle can increase the size of the heart three times more than moderate to vigorous physical activity. This is what emerges from a study published by the Scandivian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports, born from a collaboration between the University of Bristol and the University of Exter, in the United Kingdom, and the University of Eastern Finland.

The international team evaluated the association between time spent inactive, light physical activity, and moderate to vigorous physical activity with cardiac structure and function.

The international team evaluated the association between time spent inactive, light physical activity, and moderate to vigorous physical activity with cardiac structure and function.

Physical inactivity is linked to non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular problems, type 2 diabetes and cancer. In the pediatric population, most of the studies have focused on the effects of a sedentary lifestyle and physical activity on cardiometabolic health, therefore on blood pressure, insulin resistance, blood lipids and body mass index, while the effects on the structure are not known. and heart function.

The international study

For the study in question, data from the University of Bristol study Children of the 90s, also known as the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children, were considered, which included 530 17-year-old adolescents subjected to measurement of fat mass, assessment of glucose levels, lipids, insulin, markers of inflammation. The boys provided demographic data and underwent evaluation of any previous cardiovascular disease and cardiac function and structure of the heart, through ultrasound. Furthermore, the levels of sedentary lifestyle or mild or moderate/intense activity were measured with an accelerometer.

On average, adolescents spent nearly eight hours a day in sedentary situations and 49 minutes in moderate to vigorous physical activity. Results showed that both sedentary lifestyle and moderate to vigorous physical activity were associated with increased left ventricular mass. The increase in heart mass associated with a sedentary lifestyle was even three times greater than the increase in heart mass associated with physical activity. Finally, light exercise was not associated with an increase in heart mass, but it did improve heart function, as assessed by left ventricular function.

Source: Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports 2023

April 14, 2023
© breaking latest news


