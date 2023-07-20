Shortage of Family Medicine Specialists in Galicia Revealed: Over 2,300 Approved Candidates Left Without a Position

Title: Galicia Faces Shortage of Family Medicine Specialists Despite High Number of Approved Candidates

Date: 19 Jul 2023

The study center of the Medical Union of Granada has conducted an analysis of the 2022 MIR exams, revealing that a significant number of approved candidates were left without a place in Galicia’s specialty of family medicine. Despite the high number of candidates who met the qualifying criteria, 131 vacancies were still available, indicating the low attractiveness of primary care conditions.

According to the report, approximately 11,600 individuals nationwide took the MIR exams, with around 10,800 meeting the cut-off mark. Out of the successful candidates, only 78% (over 8,400) were allocated specialized health training positions. This means that 2,374 candidates who passed the exams did not secure a place, often due to their inability to select their desired specialty based on their assigned court number.

The failure to fill all the family medicine vacancies has prompted the Medical Union of Granada to call for an urgent increase in the budget and staff for family doctors in primary care. They believe improving the specialty’s attractiveness is vital. They assert that without well-financed and appealing primary care, the National Health System will struggle to meet the health needs of the population.

The study also revealed that in most autonomous communities, more places were awarded than the number of graduates from medical schools. In the case of Spain in 2022, while 6,326 doctors completed their studies, 8,557 individuals secured a place in the MIR tests. This included graduates from previous years attempting to access their desired specialty, as well as applicants from foreign universities. Notably, more than 500 Spaniards who participated in the MIR exams last year had not been trained in the country’s faculties.

The report emphasizes that the increase in available places has led to a decrease in the number of graduates without a place awarded from previous years. While over 6,300 graduates were recorded in Spanish centers last year, more than 8,400 places were awarded. However, the organization anticipates a significant increase in the number of graduates in the coming years, as there are more students starting their medical studies.

In Santiago, the Faculty of Medicine saw 359 students graduate last year, the highest number in the country. In Galicia, 504 individuals participated in the MIR exams, with 481 (95.4%) successfully qualifying. Out of the qualified candidates, 400 were allocated a place in their desired specialty.

Overall, Galicia’s shortage of family medicine specialists despite the high number of approved candidates highlights the need for immediate action to improve primary care conditions and attract more doctors to the specialty. The increasing number of graduates and the importance of filling vital healthcare positions serve as significant factors to consider in ensuring a robust and efficient healthcare system.

