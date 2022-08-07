Home Business Home appliance industry welcomes favorable policies to promote green upgrade of home appliance consumption_China Economic Net – National Economic Portal
Business

Home appliance industry welcomes favorable policies to promote green upgrade of home appliance consumption_China Economic Net – National Economic Portal

Recently, the home appliance industry has welcomed favorable policies again, and a series of support measures have been introduced one after another, which further stimulates the release of user demand and promotes the upgrading of home appliance consumption. The State Council executive meeting pointed out that it is necessary to accelerate the release of the consumption potential of green smart home appliances. At the end of July, the Ministry of Commerce and other departments jointly issued the “Several Measures on Promoting the Consumption of Green and Smart Home Appliances”, clearly proposing specific measures such as carrying out the national home appliance “trade-in” campaign and promoting green and smart home appliances to the countryside. Household appliance consumption is an important part of household consumption and plays an important role in stabilizing growth, promoting consumption, and expanding employment. As consumption concepts such as energy saving and environmental protection are deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, green smart home appliances are being favored by more consumers. In the next step, relevant industry associations and home appliance companies should link up and down to give full play to the role of market players, so that consumers can enjoy the policy dividends conveniently, and at the same time effectively promote the green upgrade of home appliance consumption. (Time Front)

