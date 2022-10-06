© Reuters. Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng down 0.4%, new energy auto stocks lead losses, airline stocks surge



Investing.com – On Thursday (6th), the Hong Kong stock market retreated slightly, hovering below the flat line throughout the day, with market trading sluggish, as investors awaited tomorrow’s important U.S. labor market data.

As of the close, it fell 0.42% to 18012.15 points; it fell 0.67% to 3660.72 points; it fell 0.63% to 6185.58 points.

The turnover dropped sharply. The turnover of the Hang Seng Index was 62.496 billion today, compared with 105.468 billion in the previous trading day. Southbound trading was closed for the National Day holiday.

New energy vehicle stocks led the decline in technology stocks. Weilai (HK:)(NYSE:) fell 6.27%, Leapmotor (HK:) fell 5.92%, Xiaopeng Motors (HK:)(NYSE:) fell 5.18%, ideal Auto (HK:) (NASDAQ: ) fell 1.10%.

Internet stocks were muted, with Tencent Holdings (HK:)(OTC:) down 0.43%, Alibaba (HK:)(NYSE:) down 1.25% and Meituan (HK:) up 1.56%.

Thanks to the rebound, mainland airline stocks rose sharply, with Air China (HK:) up 6.94%, China Southern Airlines (HK:) up 6.25% and China Eastern Airlines (HK:) up 5.73%.

In addition, China Innovation Airlines (HK: ) closed flat on its first day of listing, but fell 2% during the session; Emmy Vaccine (HK: ) rose 3.09% on its first day of listing.

