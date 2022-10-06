Home Business Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng down 0.4%, new energy auto stocks lead losses, airline stocks surge Investing.com
Business

Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng down 0.4%, new energy auto stocks lead losses, airline stocks surge Investing.com

by admin
Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng down 0.4%, new energy auto stocks lead losses, airline stocks surge Investing.com
© Reuters. Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng down 0.4%, new energy auto stocks lead losses, airline stocks surge

Investing.com – On Thursday (6th), the Hong Kong stock market retreated slightly, hovering below the flat line throughout the day, with market trading sluggish, as investors awaited tomorrow’s important U.S. labor market data.

As of the close, it fell 0.42% to 18012.15 points; it fell 0.67% to 3660.72 points; it fell 0.63% to 6185.58 points.

The turnover dropped sharply. The turnover of the Hang Seng Index was 62.496 billion today, compared with 105.468 billion in the previous trading day. Southbound trading was closed for the National Day holiday.

New energy vehicle stocks led the decline in technology stocks. Weilai (HK:)(NYSE:) fell 6.27%, Leapmotor (HK:) fell 5.92%, Xiaopeng Motors (HK:)(NYSE:) fell 5.18%, ideal Auto (HK:) (NASDAQ: ) fell 1.10%.

Internet stocks were muted, with Tencent Holdings (HK:)(OTC:) down 0.43%, Alibaba (HK:)(NYSE:) down 1.25% and Meituan (HK:) up 1.56%.

Thanks to the rebound, mainland airline stocks rose sharply, with Air China (HK:) up 6.94%, China Southern Airlines (HK:) up 6.25% and China Eastern Airlines (HK:) up 5.73%.

In addition, China Innovation Airlines (HK: ) closed flat on its first day of listing, but fell 2% during the session; Emmy Vaccine (HK: ) rose 3.09% on its first day of listing.

Editor: Liu Chuan

See also  Demonstrating hard power, Hisense ULED U7H and Laser TV L9H both won industry awards – yqqlm

You may also like

Bond Market Turbulence Makes It Harder for Musk...

The stock exchanges of today 6 October. EU...

Société Générale launches on the market 10 new...

Italy of congresses is recovering and gains fifth...

Dear bills: from weekend work to the push...

With a loss of 5.3 billion, the market...

Positive start in Europe after yesterday’s drops. Ftse...

The experience of switching from iPhone 12 to...

Sym Joyride 300, the test of the new...

Epic CEO angrily criticizes Apple’s App Store price...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy