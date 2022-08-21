(Original title: Hong Kong Stock IPO Weekly Report: Dingdang Health passed the hearing because of Ming Bio’s submission form)

Financial Associated Press, August 21 (Editor Ma Yijie)This week (August 15th to August 21st), two companies IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, 1 company submitted a form, 1 passed a hearing, and 1 new stock was listed.

Look at the delivery table first, there is a total of 1 company this weekfor innovative biopharmaceutical companiesIn Ming biology

August 17,Guangzhou Yinming Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd.Submitted an application for listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, with CICC and Credit Suisse acting as sponsors.

Yinming Bio’s main product pipeline includes four major areas: ophthalmic drugs, recombinant protein botulinum toxin, tumor immune drugs and pet immune drugs, most of which are breakthrough innovative drugs.

The prospectus shows that because Ming Bio has no products for commercial sales, the company has a net loss of 173 million yuan and 769 million yuan from 2020 to 2021, and a loss of 417 million yuan in the first four months of 2022.

1 more company to pass the hearing

August 17,Dingdang Health Technology Group Co., Ltd.Through the listing hearing of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, CICC and CMB International acted as joint sponsors.

Dingdang Health is a pioneer of real-time digital medical services in China. Its main businesses include Dingdang Express Medicine, online health consultation, chronic diseases and health management. It has created a new pharmaceutical retail model that integrates online and offline operations of “direct supply from pharmaceutical factories, online ordering and delivery”, and has successfully opened up Internet hospitals, clinics, The pharmacy link provides users with professional management services throughout the health cycle.

According to the prospectus, from 2019 to 2021, Dingdang Health’s revenue was 1.276 billion yuan, 2.229 billion yuan, and 3.679 billion yuan, respectively, and its losses during the year were 274 million yuan, 920 million yuan, and 1.599 billion yuan, respectively. Adjusted net loss They were 123 million yuan, 149 million yuan, and 329 million yuan respectively.

This week’s offerings are:

China CDF (1880.HK)the IPO will be held from August 15th to 18th, and about 102.8 million H shares are planned to be issued, of which the Hong Kong public offering accounts for 5%, the international offering accounts for 95%, and another 15% over-allotment option; the offer price per share is 143.50-165.50 Hong Kong dollars , 100 shares per lot, the entry fee is HK$16,716.8, and it is expected that H shares will start trading on the main board of the Stock Exchange at 9:00 a.m. on August 25.

BIOSET-B(2315.HK)August 19-24 IPO, the company plans to offer 21.7585 million H shares globally, of which Hong Kong public offering accounts for 10%, international offering accounts for 90%, and another 15% over-allotment option; each offer share is 25.22 Hong Kong dollars, There are 500 shares per lot, and the entry fee is HK$12,737.09. It is expected that H shares will start trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on September 1 (Thursday).

The only listing this week is Shuangcai Zhuang (2321.HK)the stock rose by more than 80% on the first day of its listing on August 19, and closed up 41.07% at HK$0.79 per share on the same day. It was oversubscribed by 19 times during the public placement.

According to the prospectus, Shuangcai Zhuang is a large-scale food and beverage distributor in Malaysia, with its main business concentrated in Malaysia.With a large active customer base of over 11,000 in Malaysia, the company focuses on serving large retail chains and channels, including hypermarkets and supermarkets, some of which are well-known international and domestic retail chains.

According to the financial report data, from 2019 to 2021, Shuangcaizhuang achieved revenue equivalent to about 750 million yuan, 852 million yuan, and 1.01 billion yuan, and the net profit for the same period was 27 million yuan, 28 million yuan, and 36 million yuan, respectively. Commodity distribution business revenue accounted for more than 98% of the total revenue.