Honor Magic V2 Folding Screen Mobile Phone Appointment Opens, Zhao Ming Discusses Thickness Challenges

Honor Magic V2 Folding Screen Mobile Phone Officially Announced for Release on July 12, Zhao Ming Responds to Thickness Question

July 3, 2023 – Honor, the mobile phone brand, has officially confirmed the release of its highly anticipated Magic V2 folding screen mobile phone. The official launch event is scheduled for July 12 at 19:30. Along with the announcement, the appointment channel has also been opened for users to reserve their devices.

Honor CEO, Zhao Ming, took to Weibo to share his thoughts on the company’s pursuit and challenges regarding the thickness of the device. In a long post, he described an internal discussion where a colleague believed the device couldn’t be made any thinner. However, through a reconstructed approach, they discovered that the thickness could be reduced by 0.1 mm.

Zhao Ming emphasized that compared to the limit value set by its competitors, the Honor Magic V2 has achieved a significant improvement by being 0.1mm thinner. He questioned whether the so-called limit value is truly a limit. Currently, the thinnest large folding screen phone on the market is Huawei’s Mate X3, which measures 5.3mm in thickness. Zhao Ming revealed that the Magic V2 will be even thinner, possibly around 5.2mm.

Although the pre-order link for Honor Magic V2 is not yet available, interested consumers can anticipate its release and keep an eye out for further updates. The provided hyperlinks, QR codes, and passwords included in this article are intended to offer additional information and save readers’ time.

It is important to note that all notices contained within this article are incorporated herein. This article represents only the author’s opinions, and Sohu, as an information release platform, solely provides information storage space services.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not represent the views of Sohu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

