Hotel subscription instead of a second home: Myflexhome wants to make commuting cheaper

Hotel subscription instead of a second home – this company wants to make commuting cheaper

Status: 12:16 p.m. | Reading time: 3 minutes

Four to 16 nights per month in the selected hotel can be booked on the platform

After the end of the pandemic, many people only work in the office for a day. The company Myflexhome from Munich wants to offer them an alternative to a second home with a subscription model for hotel accommodation. Employers should also be able to benefit from this.

Whether gym, streaming service or Kochbox: Subscriptions are a widespread business model in many industries. However, if you enter “Hotel-Abo” in a search engine of your choice, until recently only offers for overnight stays in the Nigerian city of Abo appeared on the screen. The founders of Myflexhome want to close this gap in the market.

The startup out München offers a subscription model for hotel accommodation that is primarily aimed at commuters and employees in hybrid jobs. Four to 16 nights per month in the selected hotel can be booked on the platform and are then up to 60 percent cheaper than individual bookings. So far, the subscription is available for almost 40 hotels in Berlin and Munich and, according to the company, the first of its kind in Europe.

The founders Kilian Ricken, Frank Pellhammer and Maximilian Brunner had the idea during the Corona period, when there were many office jobs moved to the home office and it quickly became apparent that hybrid working models would be a popular model in the future.

“There were a few examples in our environment that made us realize that this could be a good business idea,” says co-founder Ricken in an interview with “Gründerszene”.

Many friends and acquaintances moved back home at that time or gave up their apartment in the city because the classic commuter apartment is not worth it for just a few days a month. In these cases, the hotel subscription should be an alternative, says the founder – not only financially, but also because of the lower effort.

“You first have to find and set up an apartment. There are additional costs, a second home tax and a three-month notice period. In the hotel, on the other hand, you don’t have to worry about anything.”

Mercedes, Siemens, Allianz and Co. Holiday region instead of office

Myflexhome subscriptions can be canceled or paused on a monthly basis and unused nights can be flexibly carried over to the next month. In addition to classic hotel rooms, there are also Apartments to choose from, which are equipped with a kitchen. The hotels are priced between 60 euros and 100 euros per night, depending on location and facilities.

It is even cheaper with a so-called district subscription, in which the customer is assigned to a hotel within a specified radius that was not known at the time of booking. According to co-founder Ricken, the start-up currently has a three-digit number of subscribers who book an average of seven nights a month.

Maximilian Brunner, Kilian Ricken, Frank Pellhammer (from left to right)

Some corporate customers are also there, including a nursing service that uses its employees on a temporary basis and needs flexible accommodation for this. “Companies can expand their recruiting radius with the hotel subscription,” explains Ricken.

Frankfurt and Hamburg are the next destinations for Myflexhome

In addition to the advantages for customers, the offer should also help to relieve the tense housing market in large cities and at the same time open up a new target group for hotels. “With our concept, we reach the hybrid employees who traditionally had a second home or a room in a shared flat,” says Ricken.

The potential is great: in Munich alone, more than 30,000 people have registered a second home – and pay a tax of 18 percent of the basic rent.

The employer can give a tax-free subsidy of up to 1000 euros per month. The founders are currently working on a solution that will also make this possible for hotel subscriptions.

“We also want to start our first financing from September,” says Ricken. So far, Myflexhome is bootstrapped; Funding from the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs via the StartZuschuss start-up competition helped.

In addition, the focus is on expansion into other cities, according to the co-founder: “Frankfurt and Hamburg will be added next this year.” is to offer this throughout Germany.”

