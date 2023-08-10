FIND YOUR EXPERT – MEDICAL RECRUITING: Advantages for doctors in rehabilitation medicine

FYE International Recruiting GmbH

Dirk Bachmann is the managing director of the personnel consultancy and career platform FIND YOUR EXPERT – MEDICAL RECRUITING. Together, the team of placement experts brings together qualified employees from the healthcare sector with attractive employers. Whether fee doctor job offers, medical jobs, nursing jobs or jobs in administration and management – the team will find exactly the position that suits the needs of the applicants. Here you can find out what advantages there are especially for doctors in rehabilitation medicine.

The profession of doctor is as diverse as the challenges it faces. Although many doctors are absorbed in their jobs, many long for a career change. This desire is often driven by the need to be able to care for your patients on a holistic level. Often, however, external circumstances in their current work environment prevent them from achieving this goal: Long working hours, unforeseeable emergencies and a high patient rotation in acute hospitals leave little room for intensive patient relationships and a good work-life balance. The consequences are often frustration, exhaustion and the feeling of not being able to fully exploit one’s potential. “Dissatisfied doctors cannot provide optimal patient care. It is therefore crucial to create working conditions that meet both the needs of the doctors and those of the patients,” explains Dirk Bachmann, Managing Director of FIND YOUR EXPERT – MEDICAL RECRUITING.

The mission of FIND YOUR EXPERT – MEDICAL RECRUITING is to improve the workforce situation in the healthcare sector. The team of placement experts acts as an efficient interface between supply and demand by bringing medical professionals and healthcare facilities together in a targeted manner. This means that the recruiters know both the challenges of the industry and the needs of the skilled workers from their own experience. In the following, you can find out to what extent rehabilitation facilities can fulfill the wishes of doctors and the advantages of being employed there.

1. Opportunity for holistic patient care

Working in a rehabilitation facility offers doctors a multitude of advantages that can enrich their daily work and make them personally fulfilling. A central aspect here is the opportunity to actively participate in holistic patient care. After all, patients in a rehabilitation facility not only experience physical, but also psychological and social recovery – many doctors appreciate this interdisciplinary cooperation.

2. Long-term relationships with patients

In addition, patients usually stay in rehabilitation facilities for a long time. This allows doctors to build lasting relationships with their patients and track their progress and development over time. This long-term care can be very enriching not only for the patients but also for the doctors themselves.

3. Diverse medical challenges

Due to the large number of patients, there is also a variation in clinical pictures and injuries. Physicians have the opportunity to face numerous medical challenges and thus have the opportunity to diagnose, treat and monitor complex cases. This expands their professional knowledge and promotes their personal development.

4. Interdisciplinary collaboration

In addition, doctors in rehabilitation facilities benefit greatly from the close interdisciplinary cooperation and the exchange of knowledge with colleagues from different departments. This enriches their own learning and growth and also leads to significantly better treatment outcomes for their patients due to the opportunity to gain holistic knowledge.

5. Bessere Work-Life-Balance

Finally, rehabilitation facilities are often characterized by well-planned working hours and fewer unexpected situations. This applies to both the admission of new patients and their final treatment. In addition, no acute operations are carried out here – and the night services are also much quieter. This offers physicians the benefit of a better work-life balance and a less stressful work environment.

All in all, rehabilitation facilities offer a working environment that is both personally enriching and professionally challenging, while not losing sight of the work-life balance.

